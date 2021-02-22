GSCW chat recap: Javid business development VP on operating in Mexico

This fireside chat recap is from Day 1 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week. Day 1 focuses on the military, aerospace and manufacturing.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Understanding the options for Mexican manufacturing and the aerospace industry

DETAILS: Opening up a manufacturing operation is challenging in itself, but imagine trying to launch in a country where you don’t know the laws or requirements to do business. Mexican shelter companies help answer the questions of the unknown. This session explores the options when moving manufacturing to Mexico.

SPEAKER: Joshua Rubin, vice president of business development, Javid LLC

BIO: Rubin is a key developer of Javid’s quality department. In addition to serving as vice president of business development, Rubin has held other roles at Javid, including serving as quality manager, environmental, health and safety supervisor, customer service manager and project manager. He is on the executive board of INDEX Nogales (Maquila Association for Mexico), Greater Nogales Santa Cruz County Port Authority and the Nogales Economic Development Foundation.

KEY QUOTES FROM RUBIN

“Shelter companies provide an amazing amount of resources and experiences on the administrative side, which is a very critical part of how to import, export, how to hire employees to make sure that everything’s under legal compliance.”

“The main misconception I would say is that people come to a shelter company thinking that we’re subcontractors. And at the end of the day, we’re not a subcontractor. We are a company that is helping a U.S. or foreign company open up manufacturing operations.”

“There are definitely big clusters [of manufacturing activity] all over the place [in Mexico], and that’s when the shelter companies can help you find a great place to manufacture.”

