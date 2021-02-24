GSCW chat recap: John Tyson on sustainable supply chain management

This fireside chat recap is from Day 3 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week. Day 3 focuses on food and consumer packaged goods.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Sustainability in global supply chain management

DETAILS: Matt Waller and John Tyson discussed sustainability in the global protein supply chain. They dove into Tyson Foods’ vision of sustainability in the protein supply chain, including how carriers and suppliers can collaborate to achieve this vision.

SPEAKER: Tyson, chief sustainability officer at Tyson Foods

BIO: Tyson is a fourth-generation member of the Tyson family and joined the Tyson Foods team in 2019. He implements the company’s sustainability strategy and manages the sustainability, animal welfare, environmental, social responsibility, procurement, and equity, inclusion and diversity teams. Tyson has a bachelors’ degree in economics from Harvard University and an MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business. He previously worked in investment banking for J.P. Morgan as a private equity and venture capital investor.

KEY QUOTES FROM TYSON

“When you have a shared long-term vision, it allows you to make investments in some of these sustainability projects that maybe have less tangible paybacks in the immediate term but are certainly valuable to customers and to business partners all along the supply chain.”

“The old adage is, ‘You can’t manage what you don’t measure.’ I think that is certainly a challenge … but, you [have] to start somewhere.”

“Our ambition is to be the most sustainable and transparent protein company in the world.”

