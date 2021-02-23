GSCW chat recap: Kuehne+Nagel, Delta Cargo discuss digital innovation partnership

This fireside chat recap is from Day 1 of FreightWaves Global Supply Chain Week. Day 1 focuses on military, aerospace and manufacturing.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Customer-centric digital innovation in the airfreight industry — a look at Delta Cargo’s digital transformation from a customer perspective

DETAILS: A look at how Delta Cargo’s innovative digital transformation is creating a more transparent and customer-centric experience across the globe.

SPEAKERS: Rob Walpole, vice president of Delta Cargo, and Thomas Puglisi, global head of operations, air logistics at Kuehne+Nagel.

BIOS: Walpole is vice president of Delta Cargo and leads a team of 1,500 employees across the globe. He is responsible for driving the division’s continuous improvement to ensure superior commercial, financial and operational performance. He also spent 11 years with the global logistics company DB Schenker, most recently as chief executive officer of its USA business.

Puglisi has been employed at Kuehne+Nagel for 27 years, where he has held various roles within the Airfreight business unit, and oversees Airfreight Operations and Processes, Airfreight Systems, Customer Onboarding, e-Touch, Training, and Operational Development.

“There [are] fundamental reasons why we do it, not just for the sake of the technology itself, but rather because the technology like API makes good sense. … Our experience with working with Delta has been very, very positive.”

“I am a big believer that email as a business process is just not the way you want to work…the ability to interact systematically on a host-to-host basis eliminates all of the time spent just for sending emails.”