  • ITVI.USA
    15,217.650
    537.460
    3.7%
  • OTRI.USA
    26.980
    -0.590
    -2.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,176.720
    538.120
    3.7%
  • TLT.USA
    2.550
    -0.040
    -1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.850
    0.220
    8.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.310
    0.440
    15.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.400
    0.050
    3.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.670
    0.660
    32.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.120
    0.240
    12.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.070
    0.300
    10.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,217.650
    537.460
    3.7%
  • OTRI.USA
    26.980
    -0.590
    -2.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,176.720
    538.120
    3.7%
  • TLT.USA
    2.550
    -0.040
    -1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.850
    0.220
    8.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.310
    0.440
    15.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.400
    0.050
    3.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.670
    0.660
    32.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.120
    0.240
    12.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.070
    0.300
    10.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
BusinessNewsSupply Chains

GSCW chat recap: Lessons from moving parts in a pandemic

Stopping parts hoarding during pandemic prevented demand spikes

Alan Adler Alan AdlerThursday, February 25, 2021
0 37 1 minute read

This fireside chat recap is from Day 4 of FreightWaves Global Supply Chain Week. Day 4 focuses on automotive.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Keeping parts moving online, in stores and through dealerships 

DETAILS:  Daimler Trucks North America relies on e-commerce, its dealerships, parts distribution centers and analytics to get truck parts to the right place as quickly as possible. Richard Simons oversees all of it.

SPEAKER: Richard Simons, general manager of parts sales and marketing for Daimler Trucks 

BIO: Richard Simons is the general manager of parts sales and marketing for Daimler Trucks North America, covering the U.S., Canada and other global markets. He is the former president of Daimler Trucks Remarketing and was general manager of service. He has more than 25 years of heavy-duty commercial trucking experience. Simons is also a board member of North American Fuel Systems Remanufacturing, a joint venture between Daimler and Robert Bosch.

KEY QUOTES FROM SIMONS

“We had to establish some new processes, things for example with our field [staff]. They started looking daily at trucks that were down, reporting that and escalating that back up through the heart of COVID.”

“A branding strategy plays a role. And we’ll have to focus on that more as we go on. We want to be the one-stop solution for our customers in which we have a genuine offering, a premier parts offering and a good value line.”

“Looking forward in 2021, we expect a 40% increase in digital orders through our platform. I think the reason for the growth and the reason why it’s here to stay is [that] a good digital experience is equal to a good customer experience. And customers, especially in trucking, are looking for ease of doing business.”

Tags
Alan Adler Alan AdlerThursday, February 25, 2021
0 37 1 minute read
Alan Adler

Alan Adler

Alan Adler is a Detroit-based award-winning journalist who worked for The Associated Press, the Detroit Free Press and most recently as Detroit Bureau Chief for Trucks.com. He also spent two decades in domestic and international media relations and executive communications with General Motors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc