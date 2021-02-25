GSCW chat recap: Pirelli’s Godfrey on choosing shipping modes

This fireside chat recap is from Day 4 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week. Day 4 focuses on automotive.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The thought process behind choosing a shipping mode

DETAILS: Choosing a mode of transportation for freight is often difficult. John Godfrey and FreightWaves’ Kevin Hill explore how to choose a shipping mode in different situations, including cross-border transportation.

SPEAKER: Godfrey, executive supply chain consultant at Pirelli Tire North America

BIO: Godfrey has worked for Pirelli for the past 15 years in logistics and purchasing. He has broad experience in warehousing, international transportation and 3PL management. Godfrey earned a bachelor’s degree from Washington and Lee University and an MBA from Cornell University.

KEY QUOTES FROM GODFREY

“All the modes have been challenging. We’re seeing issues in everything we ship no matter how we ship it, from sea freight containers all the way down to airfreight parcels coming across the Atlantic Ocean.”

“When you’re supplying to original equipment manufacturers, you can’t be late. They have production schedules that they have to meet, and your component is key to them making their production schedule and keeping their factories running.”

“Supply chains in automotive and especially in tires right now are very tight. Most manufacturers are facing the same challenges that we are to varying degrees, and it means that in this segment of the economy, things are roaring back.”

