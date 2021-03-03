GSCW chat recap: Removing the drama from cargo damage claims

This fireside chat recap is from Day 8 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week. Day 8 focuses on global maritime logistics.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The landscape for shippers for cargo damage claims

DETAILS: With ocean container losses skyrocketing in recent months, compensation for cargo losses is becoming an increasingly hot topic. Lina Jasutiene, a former lawyer for MSC, explains what shippers can do to stand a fighting chance to make successful claims. She talks to Steve Ferreira, CEO of Ocean Audit Inc. and host of the FreightWavesTV show Navigate B2B.

SPEAKER: Jasutiene is the managing director and founder of Recoupex.

BIO: Jasutiene’s Hamburg, Germany-based firm specializes in obtaining compensation for shippers when cargo is damaged in transit. She previously served as senior legal counsel for Mediterranean Shipping Company.

KEY QUOTES FROM JASUTIENE:

“Because there are so many parties involved, oftentimes the blame for the damage is put on the weakest party in the transaction, BCOs (beneficial cargo owners).” “To start with, organizations have to look at the cargo claims as an integral part of customer service – of customer experience. It’s not enough to sell freight, it’s not enough to ship goods. The question is what do you do when the bad things happen.” “It’s not enough to take watermelons and throw them inside a reefer container expecting that you’ve done your job well.” “Ninety percent of all claims submitted to the shipping lines become time-barred every year, so you can imagine the extent of losses BCOs suffer just because there is no proper meaningful follow-up process in place.”

