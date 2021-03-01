GSCW chat recap: Scalable supply chain digitization strategies

This fireside chat recap is from Day 6 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week. Day 6 focuses on global maritime.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Building a scalable supply chain digitization strategy

DETAILS: Every corner of the transportation industry has seen some level of digitization, but it doesn’t happen overnight. Christian Piller, vice president of value engineering at project44, and Dolly Wagner-Wilkins of Worldwide Express discuss the biggest areas of opportunity for supply chain digitization and what challenges organizations may face when implementing digital technologies to handle today’s disruptions and help them meet their long-term goals.

SPEAKER: Wagner-Wilkins is the chief technology officer at Worldwide Express.

BIO: As CTO of Worldwide Express, Wagner-Wilkins has leadership of all aspects of the technical spectrum of the company, including the technology road map, operations, corporate systems and product development of a suite of nimble, robust and market-leading solutions. Prior to joining Worldwide Express, Wagner-Wilkins was a senior executive at Sabre and held a number of roles, including leading large software development and delivery teams, global operations, engineering and product marketing.

KEY QUOTES FROM WAGNER-WILKINS

“Digitization makes [the transportation] process faster, more reliable, more efficient and cheaper, and all of that gets passed on to the end consumer. So it’s good for the consumer and it’s good for the industry.”

“Customers are going to start not just taking what they are given. They are going to start demanding digitization, whether it’s B2B or B2C. People now are kind of annoyed if they have to pay for shipping, so they are not going to be willing forever to pay for the cost of inefficiency and manual processes.”

“The industry has to standardize in some way. … If you can publish standards that work for everyone in the industry — shippers, carriers, 3PLs, everybody — it’s just a huge digitization accelerator.”

