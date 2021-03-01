GSCW chat recap: Supply chain green shoots, the Wright way

This fireside chat recap is from Day 6 of FreightWaves Global Supply Chain Week. Day 6 focuses on global maritime.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Supply chain green shoots, the Wright way

DETAILS: Steve Ferreira, CEO at Ocean Audit, and Duncan Wright discuss challenges that shippers are facing, including how to navigate congestion, container and capacity issues.

SPEAKER: Wright, president at UWL

BIO: Wright has knowledge and experience in 3PLs, rail, technology and shipping. UWL, a top 15 American-owned NVOCC, 3PL and distribution company headquartered in Cleveland, operates offices and warehouses across the U.S. and Latin America. Wright is responsible for strategic oversight of the organization, growth plans, product development and technology. His hands-on approach with clients and employees ensures alignment and accountability.

KEY QUOTES FROM WRIGHT

“We have a huge shift in global containerization right now. We have a container problem. We have an infrastructure that’s struggling. From a macro standpoint, we have a huge shift in consumer demand. A lot of companies forecasted drops in demand when COVID-19 hit, and the consumer almost went in the other direction. You’re going to have to [take] a very close look at your distribution models, carrier contracts, etc.”

“Speed of information now is the new currency, with the impacts of COVID-19, the congestion issues [and] the fact that a lot of the information in this industry unfortunately is still not compliant.”

“Make sure you have an NVOCC in the mix. … It just gives shippers more flexibility.”

