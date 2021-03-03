GSCW chat recap: The road to a sustainable maritime industry

This fireside chat recap is from Day 8 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week. Day 8 focuses on global maritime.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The road map to maritime sustainability

DETAILS: Kevin Hill, executive publisher at FreightWaves, and Andrew Stephens discuss the path to maritime sustainability created by the Sustainable Shipping Initiative (SSI). They dive into topics including sustainable finance, green bonds, sustainable shipping fuels of the future and the role of regulations to achieve sustainable progress.

SPEAKER: Stephens, executive director at the SSI

BIO: In 2018, Stephens joined the SSI, a member-led NGO with a focus on long-term sustainability in shipping. Stephens has experience working for maritime service providers such as Wilhelmsen Ships Service and Wallem Group in a career that brought him to the U.K., UAE, U.S., Norway and Hong Kong.

KEY QUOTES FROM STEPHENS

“If shipping is to achieve its decarbonization and its adoption of new technologies, efficiencies and fuels, regulation is a key part of that … but the IMO 2020 sulfur cap took 12 years, I think, from its first discussion to being implemented. Shipping is traditionally slow to change.”

“In terms of energy and transition, we need faster decision-making and policy adoption.”

“Within the SSI, we welcome members across the value chain even at different stages within the sustainability journey, because this is very much a collaborative environment where that learning is being shared, and we’re joining the dots across the value chain.”

