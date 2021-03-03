GSCW chat recap: VC opportunity in supply chain ‘so big, so global’

This fireside chat recap is from Day 7 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week. Day 7 focuses on global maritime logistics.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The future for FreightTech investing

DETAILS: FreightTech is hot. But where venture capital will be putting money is another question. Brian Laung Aoaeh of REFASHIOND Ventures talks to FreightWaves Chief Strategy Officer John “JT” Engstrom about the opportunities for venture capital in the supply chain.

SPEAKER: Brian Laung Aoaeh, co-founder and general partner of REFASHIOND Ventures and FreightWaves columnist.

BIO: Aoaeh is a co-founder of REFASHIOND Ventures, an early-stage venture capital fund where he serves as a general partner. REFASHIOND invests in startups innovating global supply chain networks. He is also a co-founder of The Worldwide Supply Chain Federation, which hosts the New York Supply Chain Meetup. He is an adjunct professor at New York University Tandon School of Engineering. Aoaeh writes regularly for FreightWaves.

QUOTES FROM AOAEH:

“Supply chain visibility is much more important than executives had previously thought.” “There’s a lot of uncertainty. As early-stage VCs, one of the things we’re trying to do is make a judgment about uncertainty and see if there’s a way for us to profit from it. I would be skeptical of anyone that says they know exactly how things are going to play out.” “My belief is that the opportunity in supply chain broadly, not just in logistics, but supply chain management, supply chain logistics, supply chain finance, procurement — all the different aspects of supply chain — I think the opportunity is so big and so global that my instinct is that we haven’t even scratched the surface.”

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Nate Tabak

Inside a ransomware attack on a small trucking company

Hackers expose Hyundai logistics data after apparent ransomware attack

XTL makes its first acquisition as Canada trucking M&A heats up