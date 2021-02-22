GSCW chat recap: XAct’s Dixon on last mile, AI and sustainability

This fireside chat recap is from Day 1 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week. Day 1 focuses on the military, aerospace and manufacturing.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Last-mile logistics and the role artificial intelligence plus sustainability play

DETAILS: Last-mile logistics across the globe has experienced capacity issues with lockdowns accelerating e-commerce and direct delivery to customers. Brands need to utilize technology in their last-mile logistic strategies to keep a competitive advantage. Through utilizing control towers, artificial intelligence and predictive analytics, businesses can create efficiencies and sustainable options.

SPEAKER: Jamie Dixon, director of supply chain, XAct Solutions backed by TM Insight

BIO: Dixon has intimate knowledge of the Australian freight and logistics landscape and has current relationships with many in the service provider community. In recent years Dixon has honed his knowledge and skills more broadly across the Asia-Pacific region. Dixon is able to extract maximum benefit for the client by leveraging his knowledge of freight logistics processes, customer service requirements and service provider capability to create competitive tension and deliver successful outcomes.

KEY QUOTES FROM DIXON

“If you’ve got your finger on the pulse from a technology perspective, you’ve got that information at your fingertips and you’re able to communicate effectively with your customers, that all adds up to a much better overall final-mile experience.”

“Organizations and shippers … really need to understand what that operating model needs to look like in terms of asset ownership — who owns the asset, who’s controlling the asset and what’s the technology that wraps around to ensure that you’re optimizing the utilization of your assets.”

“We’ve seen an absolute explosion in the e-commerce world and obviously that’s a significant impact in the final mile. … A major postal organization, the Australian Post … their volumes have gone up since COVID by 84%.”

