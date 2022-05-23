G&W subsidiary to service Hyundai’s $5.5B EV and battery facility

Georgia Central Railway will service Hyundai Motor Group’s new $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility near Savannah, Georgia, its parent company Genesee & Wyoming announced Monday.

The short line will transport inbound materials to support production, as well as outbound finished vehicles to markets across the U.S. Commercial production is expected to start in the first half of 2025. Georgia Central has access to the North American rail network via CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC).

The plant will be at a 2,900-acre site in Bryan County.

Georgia Central Railway operates over 211 miles between Macon and Savannah.

“We are honored to be forging a partnership with Hyundai to help fulfill their goal of being a leader in electric mobility in the U.S. market,” said G&W CEO Jack Hellmann in a release.

“This project is testament to longstanding teamwork among G&W, the State of Georgia, local economic development commissions and Class I rail partners to meet customers’ needs and bring new business to the area,” said Michael Miller, president of G&W North America. “We look forward to partnering with Hyundai to help them establish a stable supply chain and build a healthy EV ecosystem in the U.S.”

G&W owns or leases 116 freight railroads, and the company operates in 43 states and four Canadian provinces. The company also operates in the United Kingdom and Europe.

