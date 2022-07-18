Logistics provider GXO closing Wisconsin facility, laying off 144 workers

GXO Logistics Inc. plans to permanently close a Milwaukee-area facility and lay off 144 workers by September, according to a recent notice sent to Wisconsin state officials Tuesday.

The 144 non-union employees will be terminated between Sept. 10 and Sept. 30. The layoffs include three truck drivers, as well as logistics managers, powered industrial truck operators and clerks at the facility located in Sturtevant, about 30 miles south of Milwaukee.

GXO said the Wisconsin facility’s closure and layoffs were the result of a customer’s “strategic business decision to relocate its warehousing operations to northern Kentucky later this year to be in close proximity to its manufacturing.”

“While we look forward to continuing to work with them as they relocate their operations, GXO remains committed to being an employer of choice in southeast Wisconsin,” a GXO spokesperson told FreightWaves. “We’ll work with affected employees to transfer them to other GXO locations in the region where possible, including a new facility expected to open this year. We’ll also provide dedicated resources to support employees in advance of and during the transition.”

GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is a contract logistics provider based in Greenwich, Connecticut, and operates more than 900 warehouses in 28 countries, and has a global workforce of 120,000 people. About one-third of GXO’s facilities are in the U.S.

GXO is a spinoff of XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO), a provider of freight transportation services across North America and Europe.

