GXO opens Nebraska warehouse to support Bayer Crop Science

GXO Logistics on Tuesday formally opened a new 350,000-square-foot warehouse facility to support its longtime client Bayer Crop Science.

The facility is located in Kearney, Nebraska, and is part of the company’s (NYSE: GXO) GXO Direct flexible-space distribution network.

“We’re proud to celebrate the opening of this new facility and our ongoing partnership with Bayer,” said Billy Peterson, division president (Americas) at GXO. “Our innovative, flexible warehousing solution for Bayer will help increase safety, productivity and efficiency and reduce waste. Through GXO Direct, we can manage Bayer’s inventories cost-effectively while maintaining the scalability to adapt quickly to changing needs.”

The facility features GXO’s warehouse management system and will support Bayer’s life science fields of health care and nutrition.

GXO now manages more than 1 million square feet of warehouse space for Bayer’s Crop Science division. In all, GXO oversees 2.3 million square feet across seven sites for Bayer, one of the world’s largest life sciences companies, as part of a 25-year-and-growing relationship.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with GXO to support the strong growth in our seed operations,” said Brian Flack, supply chain leader at Bayer. “The new facility is positioned to help Bayer better service customers and reduce our carbon footprint.”

GXO Direct is one of the solutions GXO Logistics offers for customers. The model allows businesses to access multitenet warehouse space as needed rather than leasing entire warehouses that remain partially unfilled. Using this model, GXO is able to move goods closer to final destinations, reducing transit time and cost.

Bayer Crop Science focuses on five core areas: digital farming systems, seeds and traits, crop protection, R&D innovation and climate change.

Click for more articles by Brian Straight.