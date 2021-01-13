The Daily Dash: DOT unveils autonomous plan; LTL volumes still strong

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, the U.S. Department of Transportation has laid out its strategic plan for safely deploying autonomous trucks and passenger vehicles. Plus, less-than-truckload volumes stayed strong in December and XPO has identified who will lead its logistics spinoff.

DOT lays out an autonomous plan

The U.S. Department of Transportation has released a long-awaited strategy for deploying autonomous vehicles on American roadways and doing so safely.

John Gallagher has details on what the plan includes: DOT lays out strategy for automated trucking

LTL volumes still strong

Less-than-truckload volumes appeared to remain elevated during December, according to Amit Mehrotra, managing director and head of transportation and shipping research at Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB).

Todd Maiden explores the data: December LTL volumes ‘remain healthy’

XPO finds its leading man

XPO Logistics Inc. said Tuesday that Malcolm Wilson, the current CEO of its European operation, will run the newly created logistics company that XPO plans to spin off into a stand-alone business.

Mark Solomon has more: Wilson named to head XPO’s spun-off logistics company

FreightWaves names editor in chief

Mike McAllister, an award-winning journalist with extensive editorial experience at major media outlets, has joined FreightWaves as editor in chief.

Learn more about McAllister: Former ESPN.com, Dallas Morning News editor named FreightWaves editor in chief

One of the biggest questions of 2021 for trucking is whether a wave of capacity will enter the market that stabilizes the current elevated spot rate environment.

Zach Strickland looks at the data for clues: When will the next wave of trucking capacity hit the market?

