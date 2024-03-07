More trailers means more contracts, says Repowr Chief of Staff

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ 3PL Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Reimagining the Possibilities of Trailer Sharing

DETAILS: Repowr Chief of Staff A.J. Cheek explains why brokers can benefit from trailer sharing and how asset management can be rethought.

KEY QUOTES FROM A.J. Cheek:

“I think positive times are ahead. But even coming out of [the freight downturn] is going to be challenging. We think that Repowr and access to trailers certainly can help brokers withstand that. What I mean by that is having access to trailers can allow you to tap into more contract freight, which gives these brokerages staying power. So they’re not subject to the market nearly as much as they are if they’re only living and dying by … whatever the trailer may be.”

“The future is bright for us. We think that we’re well positioned to sort of ride the uptick in our market. We definitely are subject to freight cycles just like everybody else in our industry. Thankfully we’ve been able to … withstand the downcycle. We’ve certainly seen our average order value go down as the price of a trailer goes down, that sort of thing, but from a growth standpoint we’ve maintained growth through that entire downcycle.”