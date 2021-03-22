How air cargo K-9s work – WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are learning all about the Third-Party Canine Cargo program and how training works for the K-9s.

Using data to tell the story of the freight market to shippers.

How one booking platform is offsetting 100% of CO₂ emissions.

Plus, who holds the pricing power this week, railroad megamerger could be boon for shippers, what will redistribution of imports mean for surface transportation, U.S. pilots detained in Hong Kong, would you change your name to Salmon Dream for discount sushi, a 3PL Summit preview and more.

They’re joined by special guests Daniel McAfee, senior dynamic K9 instructor, Global K9 Protection Group; Nicole Glenn, owner, Candor Expedite; Chris Randall, vice president, revenue, Freight Club; and Greg Morrow, director of operations, ARL Transport.

