NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

How air cargo K-9s work – WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, March 22, 2021
0 48 1 minute read

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are learning all about the Third-Party Canine Cargo program and how training works for the K-9s.

Using data to tell the story of the freight market to shippers.

How one booking platform is offsetting 100% of CO₂ emissions.

Plus, who holds the pricing power this week, railroad megamerger could be boon for shippers, what will redistribution of imports mean for surface transportation, U.S. pilots detained in Hong Kong, would you change your name to Salmon Dream for discount sushi, a 3PL Summit preview and more.

They’re joined by special guests Daniel McAfee, senior dynamic K9 instructor, Global K9 Protection Group; Nicole Glenn, owner, Candor Expedite; Chris Randall, vice president, revenue, Freight Club; and Greg Morrow, director of operations, ARL Transport.

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, March 22, 2021
0 48 1 minute read
Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, FreightWaves Insiders podcasts, and FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Roaddog Trucking.

