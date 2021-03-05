How hyperloop will move freight with Virgin Hyperloop CEO/co-founder Josh Giegel – WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about Virgin Hyperloop and the company’s vision for both passengers and cargo. Trucking TikTok superstar Chace Barber talks hauling logs and posting vlogs. Dispatch 77 owner Gregory Paterek shares his comeback story.

Plus, Workhorse lawyers up in mail truck contract dispute with Postal Service; Project44 reels in Ocean Insights in ‘largest acquisition in visibility space’; Trucking boom prompts Old Dominion to add 1,200 drivers and dockworkers; raccoons attack Torontonians and more.

They’re joined by special guests Josh Giegel, CEO and Co-Founder, Virgin Hyperloop; Chace Barber, trucker / TikToker; Gregory Paterek, owner, Dispatch 77.

