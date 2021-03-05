  • ITVI.USA
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

How hyperloop will move freight with Virgin Hyperloop CEO/co-founder Josh Giegel – WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, March 5, 2021
0 22 1 minute read

This episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? is brought to you by Legend Transportation, which has been establishing partnerships through outstanding customer service since 2007. Learn more at newlegendinc.com.

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about Virgin Hyperloop and the company’s vision for both passengers and cargo. Trucking TikTok superstar Chace Barber talks hauling logs and posting vlogs. Dispatch 77 owner Gregory Paterek shares his comeback story. 

Plus, Workhorse lawyers up in mail truck contract dispute with Postal Service; Project44 reels in Ocean Insights in ‘largest acquisition in visibility space’; Trucking boom prompts Old Dominion to add 1,200 drivers and dockworkers; raccoons attack Torontonians and more.

They’re joined by special guests Josh Giegel, CEO and Co-Founder, Virgin Hyperloop; Chace Barber, trucker / TikToker; Gregory Paterek, owner, Dispatch 77.

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, FreightWaves Insiders podcasts, and FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Roaddog Trucking.

