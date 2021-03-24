3PL Summit: How imports drive domestic supply chains

This fireside chat recap is from the FreightWaves 3PL Summit on Wednesday, March 24.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How imports drive domestic supply chains.

DETAILS: Imports at the Port of Long Beach are at all-time highs. This fireside chat revolves around imports, congestion and how that flows into the domestic trucking market, as well as takes a look at inventory levels and semiconductors.

SPEAKERS: Ravi Dosanjh, head of strategic programming for Intel Corp., and Noel Hacegaba, deputy executive director and COO at the Port of Long Beach.

BIO: As head of strategic programming at Intel, Dosanjh is responsible for driving logistics-related strategies across various global supply chains. Hacegaba is responsible for managing the day-to-day administration and operations of the Port of Long Beach.

KEY QUOTES FROM HACEGABA

“Visibility is key. It’s the only way for everyone in the supply chain to plan their operations, plan for their human capital, plan their business models.”

“Collaboration, communication and coordination are the keys to facilitating the movement of cargo through the supply chain.”

KEY QUOTE FROM DOSANJH

“Supply chains have really been moved to the forefront and I consider everyone in the supply chain today a superhero in this industry.”

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

More articles by Noi Mahoney

Supply chain woes halt more automakers

Walmart retools Dallas store into fulfillment center

Big changes planned for Texas border bridge

Port congestion? Maybe Houston is the alternative