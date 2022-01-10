  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

How you doin’, Port of New York/New Jersey?

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, January 10, 2022
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to port trucker Sadaya Morris about the driver experience at the Port of New York and New Jersey. She shares the struggles truckers face at the terminals and what her group aims to do about it. 

Veteran driver Sharon Sheeley shares horror stories from the dirty job of truck recoveries. 

The Dude breaks down the latest freight data trending in SONAR.

Recent studies show Americans are unhappier now than in the last 50 years, and this number is only growing with pandemic worries and other challenges. Pamela Gail Johnson, founder of the Society of Happy People, is here to help us turn that frown around. Buy out guest’s book here.

Plus, truckload rate increases have done little to improve carrier reliability; the new year brings a new all-time high for shipping’s epic traffic jam; FreightWaves Ratings unveils the Top 500 for-hire list; small carriers kicked out of the Port of Oakland; an Uber rider trapped in the I-95 storm traffic slammed with a $600 bill; and more. 

Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

