How you doin’, Port of New York/New Jersey?

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to port trucker Sadaya Morris about the driver experience at the Port of New York and New Jersey. She shares the struggles truckers face at the terminals and what her group aims to do about it.

Veteran driver Sharon Sheeley shares horror stories from the dirty job of truck recoveries.

The Dude breaks down the latest freight data trending in SONAR.

Recent studies show Americans are unhappier now than in the last 50 years, and this number is only growing with pandemic worries and other challenges. Pamela Gail Johnson, founder of the Society of Happy People, is here to help us turn that frown around. Buy out guest’s book here.

Plus, truckload rate increases have done little to improve carrier reliability; the new year brings a new all-time high for shipping’s epic traffic jam; FreightWaves Ratings unveils the Top 500 for-hire list; small carriers kicked out of the Port of Oakland; an Uber rider trapped in the I-95 storm traffic slammed with a $600 bill; and more.

