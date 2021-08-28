  • ITVI.USA
    16,127.460
    66.350
    0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.829
    0.010
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.450
    0.260
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    16,118.600
    53.950
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.120
    -0.050
    -1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.370
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.380
    0.050
    3.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.250
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.230
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.840
    -0.120
    -3%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
  • ITVI.USA
    16,127.460
    66.350
    0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.829
    0.010
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.450
    0.260
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    16,118.600
    53.950
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.120
    -0.050
    -1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.370
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.380
    0.050
    3.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.250
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.230
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.840
    -0.120
    -3%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Hurricane Ida nears Gulf Coast; evacuations underway

Predicted to become life-threatening storm

Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Saturday, August 28, 2021
1 minute read
Evacuation route sign.
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Hurricane Ida is making a beeline for the U.S. Gulf Coast, likely turning into a catastrophic storm with life-threatening impacts.

Related: Freight rail operations brace for Hurricane Ida

Evacuations began Friday in several Louisiana parishes and Hancock County, Mississippi. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency Thursday, and Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich issued a state of emergency Friday for Biloxi, Mississippi. More evacuations could follow.

Ida quickly strengthened from a tropical storm Thursday afternoon to a Category 1 hurricane within 24 hours. The National Hurricane Center is predicting rapid intensification this weekend as Ida moves across the Gulf waters.

The NHC has upgraded its hurricane watch to a warning from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Mouth of the Pearl River, as well as to the Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and metropolitan New Orleans areas.

Tropical storm conditions will begin Saturday afternoon or evening, followed by hurricane conditions late Saturday night into early Sunday. 

The NHC’s latest outlook, as of 8 a.m. ET Saturday, has Ida making landfall somewhere in the hurricane warning area early Sunday afternoon as a major Category 4 storm, with sustained winds up to 140 mph. This would coincide with the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall in New Orleans.

(Map: FreightWaves SONAR Critical Events. Hurricane Ida on Aug. 28, 2021, 8 a.m. ET. To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR, click here.)

Once Ida strikes, widespread power outages and impassable roads are likely, along with life-threatening flooding due to storm surge and heavy rainfall.

A storm surge warning is in effect from east of the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge in Louisiana to the Mississippi-Alabama border, in addition to Vermilion Bay, Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas. These areas could see wave heights of 7 to 15 feet.

Related: Logistics groups ready to help during potentially busy hurricane season

This remains a developing situation. Look for updates on FreightWaves.com and social media accounts.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

You might also like:

Long view: Preparing logistically for extreme weather

Top 5 US spots for truck-animal collisions

Hot Shots: Truck spill, fearsome fires and more

Tags
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Saturday, August 28, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.