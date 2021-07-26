Inside story on Uber Freight’s $2.25B acquisition of Transplace

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking to Uber Freight’s Bill Driegert about the inside story on the blockbuster $2.25B acquisition of Transplace.

Refraction AI’s Luke Schneider tells us how his robots plan to take over last mile delivery.

Nolan Transportation Group’s Perry Falk has a drayage market update. Did UP suspending freight from the West Coast have any impact on intermodal?

Plus, McDonald’s latest supply chain pledge; TA rationing fuel; driving a Plus autonomous truck; Port of Los Angeles back to 30+ ships at anchor; bears check in on AMC and more.

