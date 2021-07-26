  • ITVI.USA
    15,285.200
    -0.340
    0%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.779
    0.003
    0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.420
    -0.030
    -0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,255.990
    -0.630
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.300
    -0.240
    -6.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.950
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.440
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.310
    0.060
    1.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.150
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.950
    -0.100
    -2.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    1.000
    0.8%
NewsTop StoriesWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Inside story on Uber Freight’s $2.25B acquisition of Transplace

Monday, July 26, 2021
Less than a minute

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking to Uber Freight’s Bill Driegert about the inside story on the blockbuster $2.25B acquisition of Transplace.

Refraction AI’s Luke Schneider tells us how his robots plan to take over last mile delivery. 

Nolan Transportation Group’s Perry Falk has a drayage market update. Did UP suspending freight from the West Coast have any impact on intermodal? 

Plus, McDonald’s latest supply chain pledge; TA rationing fuel; driving a Plus autonomous truck; Port of Los Angeles back to 30+ ships at anchor; bears check in on AMC and more.

Monday, July 26, 2021
Less than a minute
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, and FreightWaves Insiders podcasts.

One Comment

  1. Very odd purchase. Uber has a reputation for cheap labor and Transplace has few assets. How many asset light players does the industry need?
    Capacity is tight this does nothing to alleviate our problem, in fact it makes it worse. Few carriers are in any hurry to sign up with Uber and their race to the bottom.

    Uber has lot their luster in ride sharing, they are trying their luck in an already overcrowded field of asset light providers.
    Good luck.

