J.B. Hunt Q1 beats expectations

Brokerage revenue per load up 58%

Todd Maiden Todd MaidenThursday, April 15, 2021
J.B. Hunt beats estimates
J.B. Hunt beats estimates (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT) reported first-quarter earnings of $1.37 per share Thursday after the market close, 19 cents ahead of the consensus estimate.

Revenue increased 15% year-over-year to $2.62 billion in the quarter with each division recording growth.

Intermodal volumes were down 3% year-over-year in the quarter, in part due to severe winter storms in February that negatively impacted roughly 25,000 load opportunities. Revenue per load increased 5%, but operating income declined 6%, excluding an accrual related to its revenue division with BNSF Railway (Berkshire Hathaway, NYSE: BRK.B) and one-time COVID-related bonuses paid during the first quarter of 2020.

The company noted that rail network-related disruptions weighed on operations in March as well.

Dedicated revenue increased 7% year-over-year as loads increased by a similar amount. Revenue per truck per week was up 6%.

Brokerage revenue surged 57% year-over-year with total loads remaining basically level with the prior year. Revenue per load accounted for the increase and gross profit margin improved 280 bps to 12.4%. The division posted a $7.3 million profit.

The company will host a call at 5 p.m. EDT Thursday to discuss results with analysts. Stay tuned to FreightWaves for continuing coverage of J.B. Hunt’s earnings announcement.

Click for full article – J.B. Hunt lays out new margin targets for all segments

Table: J.B. Hunt’s key performance indicators

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden.

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.

