J.B. Hunt’s Shelley Simpson to keynote at Future of Supply Chain

Shelley Simpson, Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President of People and Human Resources at J.B. Hunt, will be the industry keynote speaker on May 9 at the Future of Supply Chain. Simpson will discuss the future of freight and accelerating the intelligent supply chain.

Craig Fuller, founder and CEO of FreightWaves, said “We are very excited and fortunate to welcome Shelley to The Future of Supply Chain! She has spoken at numerous FreightWaves events over the past several years and has never disappointed her audiences – always providing great information and a unique perspective on her topics. She is a terrific addition to this top-notch live event.”

About Simpson

Simpson’s 27-year career at J.B. Hunt reflects the company’s continued progression as an innovative leader in the transportation and logistics industry. She leads the strategic direction of marketing, sales, customer experience, and external product development, including J.B. Hunt 360, the company’s technology platform for freight matching and operational efficiency.

In 2007, Simpson was named President of Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), a business unit she helped create. While continuing to develop ICS, Shelley assumed executive sales and marketing responsibilities in 2011 and was appointed Chief Marketing Officer. She took on additional leadership roles in 2014 as President of J.B. Hunt’s Truckload business segment, helping improve the efficiency of the company’s fleet, and in 2016 when she began overseeing customer experience. In 2017, to support the company’s ability to provide comprehensive solutions, J.B. Hunt combined the management of Truckload and ICS services by creating Highway Services, of which she was named President, a position she held until December 2020.

Named Chief Commercial Officer in 2017, Simpson is also responsible for commercializing the functions she heads on a global scale as the leader of International Services. In 2020, she was also named Executive Vice President of People and Human Resources and leads the company’s efforts to create a more inclusive culture and work environment.

Whether leading by example or through active participation, Simpson is devoted to promoting the advancement of women, diversity, equity, and inclusion for all at J.B. Hunt, in the transportation and logistics industry, and within her community.

J.B. Hunt ranks at number 315 on the Fortune 500 list. The company has earned recognition from a variety of sources, including being named one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune and a Top 75 Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics, among others.

The Future of Supply Chain overview

FreightWaves is hosting an all-new freight experience that will bring together many of the greatest minds in the transportation, logistics and supply chain industries to share insights, predict future trends and showcase emerging technology at The Future of Supply Chain.

The live event will take place on May 9-10, 2022, at the Rogers Convention Center in northwest Arkansas. It will include exclusive VIP experiences, rapid-fire demos, interactive sponsor kiosks and engaging discussions about the key factors impacting the supply chain. Attendees will learn how companies are digitally transforming the management of their supply chains, and explore the latest technology, newest applications, trends in education and continuing evolution of the overall supply chain. For further information on the Future of Supply Chain, follow this link.

