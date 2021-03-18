358 driver, manufacturing and distribution jobs cut in Texas

Four freight-related companies in Texas announced plans to eliminate a total of 358 jobs, according to recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notices.

Iowa-based VT Industries is permanently closing its door manufacturing facility in San Antonio and laying off 104 workers. The layoffs began March 12 and will be completed by July.

The plant is closing because the company consolidated production at a facility in Wisconsin, officials said.

VT Industries operates 22 trucks and employs 15 drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. The company, which has 16 locations around the U.S., did not disclose how many drivers were employed at the San Antonio facility.

Lucite International is closing its facility in Beaumont, Texas, laying off 99 people by the beginning of May.

The company said the closure is part of a supply chain reorganization tied to weakening demand for acrylic products it produces for the automotive, construction and industrial industries. The facility is located near the Port of Beaumont.

Lucite International is a division of Japan-based Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Gibraltar US announced it is closing a construction facility in San Benito, Texas, and eliminating 96 jobs, including 10 drivers, by Monday.

The Marble Falls, Texas-based company is a manufacturer and supplier of fencing/barrier products. Gibraltar’s San Benito unit was involved in the construction of over 30 segments of the border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Columbia Commercial Building Products announced it will permanently close its facility in Rockwall, Texas, eliminating 59 jobs by April 2. The operation in Rockwall included seven trucks and four drivers.

The company, a division of New Jersey-based Consolidated Glass Holdings (CGH), is a manufacturer and supplier of commercial building materials.

Officials at CGH said the layoffs are tied to economic conditions from the pandemic.

“All operations, like our entire world, were affected by the global pandemic that began in earnest in March of 2020. While some of the operations continue to have success, some were more severely impacted, resulting in necessary corporate actions,” CGH said in a statement.

