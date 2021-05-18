  • ITVI.USA
    15,319.860
    60.390
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    23.830
    -0.100
    -0.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,302.330
    57.410
    0.4%
  • TLT.USA
    2.700
    0.010
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.360
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.090
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.740
    0.010
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.090
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.190
    0.030
    1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.810
    0.240
    6.7%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,319.860
    60.390
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    23.830
    -0.100
    -0.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,302.330
    57.410
    0.4%
  • TLT.USA
    2.700
    0.010
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.360
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.090
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.740
    0.010
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.090
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.190
    0.030
    1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.810
    0.240
    6.7%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
NewsTrucking

Storm-caused power outages at World Trade Bridge causing traffic congestion

Commercial truck and rail operations affected in Laredo

Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyTuesday, May 18, 2021
0 129 1 minute read
Power on the Mexico side of the World Trade Bridge is out and affecting north and south bound traffic, according to border officials. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

A powerful storm that wrecked havoc Monday in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, has caused a freight slowdown at the commercial border crossing in Laredo, Texas.

“Due to last night’s storm, power on the Mexico side is out and affecting north and south bound traffic,” said Armando Taboada, assistant director of field operations at the Laredo Field Office of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in an email to customs officials and media. 

“Railroad operations at Laredo are on hold due to debris on rail tracks. Kansas City Southern is already addressing this concern,” Taboada said. 

Nuevo Laredo is the sister city of Laredo, just across the U.S.-Mexico border.

An overnight storm knocked out power for thousands of residents in both cities. Strong winds — gusts of up to 40 to 50 mph — were blamed for knocking over trees, street signs and possibly overturning a tractor-trailer in Nuevo Laredo, according to news outlet KGNS.

Taboada said communication is ongoing with Mexican Tax Administration Service’s (Servicio de Administración Tributaria, or SAT), which handles cross-border transactions for the country.

All other 7 ports of entry [in South Texas] are open in case urgent shipments need to be crossed, Taboada said.

Taboada also added:

—Southbound traffic – Mexico customs has implemented contingency to clear shipments on bridges, including the World Trade and Colombia Solidarity bridges.

—Northbound traffic – Mexico customs is only allowing empties at this point.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

More articles by Noi Mahoney

Port Laredo looks to boost produce imports

First USMCA labor complaint filed against Mexican auto parts supplier

New report sheds light on USMCA impact on cross-border trade

Tags
Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyTuesday, May 18, 2021
0 129 1 minute read
Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers Mexico cross-border trucking, logistics and trade for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1999. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as journalist, working for newspapers in Florida, Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content