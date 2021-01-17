Borderlands: Laredo gets third cold storage inspection facility

Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Laredo gets its third cold storage inspection facility; a Texas trucking company is acquired by Phoenix Logistics; SE-Freight gets 30 Kenworth trucks; and Revere Plastics acquires a Mexican factory.

Laredo gets third cold storage inspection facility

Officials in Laredo, Texas, are planning to build a third temperature-controlled federal import inspection facility to accommodate cross-border produce from Mexico.

The 22,000-square-foot, 18-bay facility will be located near the Colombia Solidarity International Bridge, 20 miles north of Laredo. The project is part of a public-private partnership with Laredo-based Garros Services.

A rendering of the new $10 million temperature-controlled federal import inspection facility to be built in Laredo by Garros Services. (Courtesy: City of Laredo)

Under the partnership, Garros Services will build the $10 million facility on property it owns near the bridge, according to the Laredo Morning Times. No timetable for construction has been announced.

“The $10 million building will be substantially larger than the two current inspection installations,” said Teclo Martinez, the economic development director for the city of Laredo.

Garros Services currently operates Laredo’s cold storage inspection facilities at the World Trade Bridge and the Colombia Solidarity Bridge.

Garros Services is a business owned by Eduardo Garza, the founder of Uni-Trade, a customs broker and logistics firm with offices in both Laredo and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

Garza recently has discussed adding a free-trade zone on the Mexican side of the World Trade and Colombia Solidarity bridges along the Texas-Mexico border.

Port Laredo imported about $3.7 billion in produce from Mexico through the first 10 months of 2020, according to WorldCity. Avocados led the way, with almost $900 million in imports, followed by berries at $765 million and tomatoes at $558 million.

In December, Livonia, Michigan-based Mastronardi Produce opened a 185,000-square-foot logistics facility near its current distribution center in Laredo near the World Trade Bridge.

Leamington, Canada-based Nature Fresh Farms also opened in December a 61,000-square-foot distribution center in Laredo aimed at being a major hub for its fresh produce imports from Mexico.

Texas trucking company acquired by Phoenix Logistics

Longview, Texas-based Sam Dunn Express (SDX), a nine-truck carrier, was recently acquired by Phoenix Logistics, an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Phoenix Investors.

Along with the acquisition of SDX, Phoenix Logistics also acquired Sam Dunn Enterprises Inc., a warehousing, logistics, distribution and fulfillment firm in Longview. SDX and Sam Dunn Enterprises will become part of Phoenix National Transportation, a newly formed regional trucking business.

“Phoenix National Transportation is an exciting new venture for the Phoenix companies; its addition is the next step in providing even more comprehensive services for our valued clients and partners,” said David M. Marks, president and CEO of Phoenix Investors.

Phoenix National Transportation will provide over-the-road transportation services in northeast Texas and nearby states, catering to the food, beverage and alcohol industries. Sam Dunn’s facilities in Longview will be absorbed by Phoenix Logistics and become its 10th location.

SE-Freight de México takes delivery of 30 Kenworth trucks

SE-Freight de México recently acquired 30 Kenworth T680 trucks equipped with 52-inch mid-roof sleepers and Cummins X15 Euro V engines.

SE-Freight de México recently acquired 30 Kenworth trucks. (Photo: Kenworth)

SE-Freight de México was founded in 2008 in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company offers cross-border transport, distribution and storage services with locations in San Luis Potosí and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, as well as Laredo, Texas, and Canada, according to its website.

The Kenworth trucks were manufactured at the Kenworth Mexicana factory in Mexicali, Mexico.

Revere Plastics Systems acquires Mexican factory

Revere Plastics Systems recently acquired Alliance-McAlpin NY and its Mexican factory in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico.

The acquisition, which closed Dec. 30, establishes Revere’s first manufacturing facility in Mexico, according to a release. Ramos Arizpe is located 178 miles south of Laredo.

“This acquisition gives Revere an important foothold in the vibrant manufacturing region of northeastern Mexico,” Revere CEO Glen Fish said in a statement.

The factory in Ramos Arizpe employs 180 people and operates in a 53,000-square-foot facility. Revere’s customers include automotive companies, HVAC, appliances, recreational products, metering devices and business office machines.

Revere Plastics Systems is headquartered in Novi, Michigan. The company employs about 1,000 people and operates eight manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

