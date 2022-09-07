Lessons learned from multiple partners in autonomous powertrain integration 

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ second Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Summit, which took place Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How Cummins is working to build a customized portfolio of powertrain solutions for AV manufacturers.

DETAILS: A discussion on how Cummins is creating plug-and-play powertrain solutions so AV manufacturers can focus on their core business.

SPEAKER: J. Michael Taylor, general manager-global powertrain integration at Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI).

BIO: With nearly 33 years at Cummins, Taylor today directs global powertrain strategy for commercial and partnership programs. He oversees technical integration on a worldwide scale for engines, transmissions, drivetrains and advanced driver systems.

KEY QUOTES FROM TAYLOR:

On Cummins’ $3.7 billion cash acquisition of Meritor, which closed last month: “It gives us more opportunity to think about the entire powertrain.”

“By focusing on powertrain integration, our goal is to make it easy for the AV companies to focus on what they’re good at.”

“We think we’ve developed a fantastic interface [regardless of the energy source].”