LGT Transport acquires Nebraska liquid fertilizer transporter

Omaha, Nebraska-based LGT Transport announced it has acquired Jason Thomas Trucking, a provider of liquid fertilizer transportation in the Midwest.

The acquisition of Hastings, Nebraska-based Jason Thomas Trucking boosts LGT Transport’s growth in the agricultural sector, officials said.

“Jason Thomas Trucking shares our same commitment to drivers and customers,” said Pam Spaccarotella, CEO and founder of LGT Transport, in a release. “We believe together, we will create an even greater extended offering for our customers.”

LGT Transport did not disclose the price of the acquisition.

As part of the transaction, Jason Thomas Trucking drivers and operational employees will join the LGT Transport team. LGT Transport will also acquire eight tractors and 11 trailers.

The current team of Jason Thomas Trucking drivers will continue to operate out of Hastings to maintain a location for customers of liquid fertilizer transportation.

LGT Transport, founded in 2012, now has more than 180 tractors and 194 drivers. The company provides cryogenic and specialty gas transportation throughout the country.

In February, the company expanded its facility in Baytown, Texas, to handle a growing volume of industrial gas clients in the Gulf Coast region.

LGT Transport has facilities in Nebraska, Ohio, Texas, Tennessee and California.

