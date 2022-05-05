Live demo preview: Carrier 360 by J.B. Hunt

Lowell, Arkansas-based carrier J.B. Hunt Transport Services is showcasing its Carrier 360 platform as it seeks to address efficiency, cost savings and visibility challenges across the supply chain.

This demonstration will highlight the technology carriers can use to access and operate multiple modes such as intermodal dray, power only, live loaded freight and more. In addition, new automation capabilities including tours, driver assignment and routing guide pricing provide greater convenience.

A major attraction of FreightWaves’ The Future of Supply Chain live event in Northwest Arkansas next Monday and Tuesday will be the seven-minute live demos. Here’s a preview of one of those demos.

COMPANY: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

DEMO PRODUCT: Carrier 360 by J.B. Hunt

WHAT IT DOES: Freight-matching, automation capabilities, multimodal opportunities and carrier load access.

WHO NEEDS IT MOST: Carriers, shippers

KEY INFO:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is one of the largest logistics and transportation companies in North America.

J.B. Hunt provides safe and reliable services to a variety of customers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico. The company utilizes an integrated, multimodal approach and has over 60 years of experience.

Powered by J.B. Hunt 360, Carrier 360 provides access to an expansive multimodal marketplace for freight matching and advanced tools and resources that streamline processes for efficiency.

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes J.B. Hunt (No. 4).