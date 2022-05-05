  • ITVI.USA
News

Live demo preview: Carrier 360 by J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt showcases its tech-enabled multimodal marketplace to streamline efficiency

Photo of Thomas Wasson Thomas WassonThursday, May 5, 2022
1 minute read
J.B. Hunt 360 logo behind a FreightWaves Future of Supply Chain Background
J.B. Hunt showcases its tech-enabled multimodal marketplace to streamline efficiency

Lowell, Arkansas-based carrier J.B. Hunt Transport Services is showcasing its Carrier 360 platform as it seeks to address efficiency, cost savings and visibility challenges across the supply chain. 

This demonstration will highlight the technology carriers can use to access and operate multiple modes such as intermodal dray, power only, live loaded freight and more. In addition, new automation capabilities including tours, driver assignment and routing guide pricing provide greater convenience.

A major attraction of FreightWaves’ The Future of Supply Chain live event in Northwest Arkansas next Monday and Tuesday will be the seven-minute live demos. Here’s a preview of one of those demos.

COMPANY: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

DEMO PRODUCT:  Carrier 360 by J.B. Hunt

WHAT IT DOES: Freight-matching, automation capabilities, multimodal opportunities and carrier load access.  

WHO NEEDS IT MOST: Carriers, shippers

KEY INFO:

  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is one of the largest logistics and transportation companies in North America.
  • J.B. Hunt provides safe and reliable services to a variety of customers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico. The company utilizes an integrated, multimodal approach and has over 60 years of experience. 
  • Powered by J.B. Hunt 360, Carrier 360 provides access to an expansive multimodal marketplace for freight matching and advanced tools and resources that streamline processes for efficiency.

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes J.B. Hunt (No. 4).

Register today for the Future of Supply Chain #FOSC22

The leading voices in supply chain are coming to Rogers, Arkansas, on May 9-10.

*limited term pricing available.

Learn More
Tags
Photo of Thomas Wasson Thomas WassonThursday, May 5, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of Thomas Wasson

Thomas Wasson

Based in Chattanooga TN, Thomas is an Enterprise Trucking Carrier Expert at FreightWaves with a focus on news commentary, analysis and trucking insights. Before that, he worked at a digital trucking startup aifleet, Arrive Logistics as an Account Executive, and 5 years at U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. with an emphasis on fleet management, load planning, freight analysis, and truckload network design. He graduated from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga with a MBA in 2020 and a Bachelors of Political Science from the University of Tennessee Knoxville in 2013.