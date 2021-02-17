  • ITVI.USA
New TechStartupsWarehouse

Locus Robotics bags $150 million in Series E funding

Warehouse robot maker has taken in more than a quarter of a billion in investment

Mark Solomon Mark SolomonWednesday, February 17, 2021
0 54 1 minute read
Locus Robotics pulls in another $150 million in funding (Photo: Locus Robotics)

Locus Robotics, which makes autonomous robots for use in fulfillment centers and warehouses, said Wednesday it has landed $150 million in Series E funding led by investment firm Tiger Global Management and IT investment firm Bond.

The funding round brings to more than $260 million the amount that Wilmington, Massachusetts-based Locus has raised. Company executives say that Locus will ultimately go public but that a timetable for such an event has not been determined.

Companies such as Locus are in a sweet spot as demand for warehouse technology has soared due to the surge in e-commerce growth, a shortage of labor to fill an expanding warehouse footprint, and the ability of robotics applications to accelerate fulfillment productivity with near 100% accuracy, a must for businesses looking to meet ultra-tight fulfillment and delivery timetables.

More than 1 million warehouse robots will be installed worldwide over the next four years, with the number of warehouses utilizing the technology expected to grow tenfold, according to Interact Analysis, a market research firm whose data was cited by Locus in Wednesday’s announcement. 

Robotics are “massively underpenetrated” in the warehouse and fulfillment sectors today, said Ash Sharma, Interact’s managing director.

Locus currently deploys more than 4,000 robots in more than 80 global locations. The company said it expects to double the number of deployed robots within the next 12 months.

Other investors in Locus include Prologis Ventures, the venture capital arm of logistics warehouse giant Prologis (PLD), and Scale Venture Partners. (Prologis Ventures is an investor in FreightWaves.)

Mark Solomon

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.

