Logistics behind building a beverage brand — WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about the logistics behind building the beverage brand Olipop, the journey toward democratizing truck diagnostics and how long the freight bull market can last.

Plus, forget GameStop, shipping stocks are suddenly revving up across the board, and Gatik will deploy electric-powered autonomous vehicles in New Orleans. Will Biden and Bezos team up on vaccine logistics? And we look at the story behind Gorilla Glue’s supply chain and more.

They’re joined by special guests Ben Goodwin, co-founder and CEO, Olipop; Tyler Robertson, CEO, Diesel Laptops; and Thom Albrecht, CFO and CRO, Reliance Partners.

