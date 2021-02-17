  • ITVI.USA
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Logistics behind building a beverage brand — WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, February 17, 2021
0 34 1 minute read

This episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? is brought to you by Legend Transportation, which has been establishing partnerships through outstanding customer service since 2007. Learn more at newlegendinc.com.

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about the logistics behind building the beverage brand Olipop, the journey toward democratizing truck diagnostics and how long the freight bull market can last.

Plus, forget GameStop, shipping stocks are suddenly revving up across the board, and Gatik will deploy electric-powered autonomous vehicles in New Orleans. Will Biden and Bezos team up on vaccine logistics? And we look at the story behind Gorilla Glue’s supply chain and more.

They’re joined by special guests Ben Goodwin, co-founder and CEO, Olipop; Tyler Robertson, CEO, Diesel Laptops; and Thom Albrecht, CFO and CRO, Reliance Partners.

Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, FreightWaves Insiders podcasts, and FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Roaddog Trucking.

