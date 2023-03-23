Lufthansa moves cargo chief von Boxberg to run Brussels Airlines

Lufthansa Cargo CEO Dorothea von Boxberg is being reassigned to lead Brussels Airlines, Deutsche Lufthansa AG announced Thursday.

Von Boxberg will take over as CEO of Belgium’s national airline and Lufthansa (DXE: LHA) subsidiary on April 15.

Lufthansa Cargo CEO Dorothea von Boxberg (Photo: Lufthansa)

“With her extensive knowledge and broad understanding of cargo and passenger airlines, she will continue to drive the successful transformation of Brussels Airlines,” said Lufthansa board member Christina Foerster in a news release. Foerster has been leading Brussels Airlines on an interim basis.

Lufthansa said the search has begun for a permanent replacement to run Lufthansa Cargo, one of the top air cargo operators in the world by volume.

Von Boxberg moved to Lufthansa Cargo in 2015 to head global sales after holding various management positions related to the passenger business. She was promoted three years later, adding network planning, product management and product development to her portfolio before becoming CEO in 2021.

During her tenure, von Boxberg navigated Lufthansa Cargo through the COVID crisis and effects from the Ukraine war and is credited with delivering record profits during the COVID crisis, the transition to an all Boeing 777 intercontinental fleet and the introduction of the first two narrowbody, regional freighters.





Lufthansa Cargo operates 16 Boeing 777 freighters on long-haul routes and two Airbus A321 converted freighters for same-day e-commerce customers within Europe. Eleven aircraft are operated by Lufthansa Cargo crews under the Lufthansa Cargo brand. Five aircraft are chartered from AeroLogic, a joint venture with DHL, and operated by AeroLogic on behalf of Lufthansa Cargo. Lufthansa Cargo also manages the belly cargo for Lufthansa and all sister airlines besides Swiss International.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

