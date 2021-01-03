Borderlands: Mexico registers $3B trade surplus in November

Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Mexico registers a $3 billion trade surplus in November; Wholesum inaugurates a new facility in Mexico; the Nogales port of entry to reopen Sundays; and Shacman Trucks signs distribution agreement.

Mexico registers $3B trade surplus in November

Mexico registered its sixth consecutive monthly trade surplus in November, according to Mexico’s National Statistics Institute (INEGI).

The Mexican economy was boosted by exports of raw minerals-metallurgical products, which saw a 24% increase year-over-year, food-beverages-tobacco products (18.8%), and plastic-rubber products (11.4%).

Exports rose 2.3% to $38.32 billion, compared to the same period in 2019. Imports were down 3.9% to $35.29 billion for a surplus in goods trade of $3.03 billion.

Mexico’s production exports of cars and auto parts fell 1.1%, and “was the result of a 0.3% decline in sales to the U.S., along with a 5.1% decline in Europe and Asia,” according to INEGI.

Petroleum exports fell 17.1% as a result of falling crude oil prices.

Mexico registered a 44% decline in imports of fuels (gasoline, butane, propane gas) at $784 million, while consumer goods fell 16.3% to $4.5 billion.

Analysts said Mexico’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic would be slow.

“Unfortunately, the most probable path points to a phase of very long recovery,” tweeted Banco de México Deputy Gov. Jonathan Heath.

Shacman Trucks signs distribution agreement in Mexico

China-based Shacman Trucks has signed an agreement with Grupo Gabriel Equipos de Transporte (Grupo GET) to distribute its commercial trucks in Mexico.

The agreement was signed on Dec. 8 and authorizes Grupo GET to open distribution points in Mexico City, Bajío, Nuevo Laredo, Puebla, Córdoba, and Veracruz.

Grupo GET is based in Mexico City. The company also markets Volvo and Mack truck brands in Mexico, as well as Kalmar terminal tractors. Grupo GET also markets equipment brands such as Utility Trailer, KT Pacer and Merritt Trailers.

Shacman is part of the Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group in China, which operates in 100 countries and has 12 manufacturing plants globally.

Shacman announced in December 2019 it would assemble and sell Class 6-8 heavy- and medium-duty trucks in Mexico.

Shacman’s trucks will be assembled starting in January at the Giant Motors Latin America GML plant, located in Ciudad Sahagún, 72 miles northeast of Mexico City.

Wholesum inaugurates new facility in Culiacan, Mexico

Organic produce grower and distributor Wholesum recently opened a new 37-acre farm in the Mexican city of Culiacan.

Officials said the new farm will be used to grow tomatoes and expects a 30% increase in tomato volume from the first harvest scheduled for December 2021.

Founded in the 1920s, Wholesum is based in Amado, Arizona, around 30 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border crossing in Nogales. The company grows and distributes certified organic tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, eggplant and squash.

Culiacan is in northwestern Mexico, around 600 miles from the Arizona-Mexico border.

Nogales port of entry to reopen Sundays for commercial traffic

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said it will bring back Sunday commercial truck inspections at the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales, Arizona.

Guadalupe Ramirez, CBP’s director of field operations for Arizona, said they would inspect commercial trucks at the commercial port from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays beginning Jan. 31.

CBP discontinued Sunday inspections of cargo trucks at the port on March 29 as the coronavirus pandemic arrived in the area.

Noi Mahoney

