NewsTechnologyTop StoriesTrucking

Milk Moovement closes $3.2M funding round

Platform aims to connect all players in dairy supply chain

Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyThursday, April 15, 2021
0 234 1 minute read
Canada-based Milk Moovement has developed cloud-based software that tracks milk shipments from producers to processing plants and provides real-time information all along the supply chain. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Milk Moovement, the startup seeking to modernize the dairy supply chain through cloud-based software, closed on a $3.2 million seed funding round on Thursday.

The round was led by Dynamo Ventures, alongside Matchstick Ventures, Bread & Butter Ventures, and Better Food Ventures. SOSV and Techstars provided follow-on investment in the round. Richard Cargill is a personal angel investor in Milk Moovement.

“Our proprietary software tracks all milk shipments from producers to processing plants and delivers real-time quality and quantity information to producers, processors, transporters, and cooperatives,” Robert Forsythe, Milk Moovement’s CEO and co-founder, said in a release. “We have experienced tremendous momentum in our core software offering as clients see the benefits of digitizing and optimizing their dairy supply chains.” 

Halifax, Canada-based Milk Moovement was founded in 2018. The company has developed cloud-based software that provides actionable intelligence across the entire dairy supply chain.

Milk Moovement has clients across Canada, the U.S. and Australia, officials said. The company will primarily invest the new funds in product development, software enhancements and international expansion.

Jon Bradford, partner at Dynamo Ventures, said his firm sees many startups every year that seek to modernize the food supply chain.

“What stood out to us about Milk Moovement was the founders, their incredible long-term vision and their engagement with the industry at many different levels,” Bradford said in a statement.

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers Mexico cross-border trucking, logistics and trade for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1999. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as journalist, working for newspapers in Florida, Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com

