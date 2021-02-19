Mission to Mars with NASA – WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Billy Coker

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are celebrating NASA’s historic landing of the Perseverance rover on Mars. We’ll be talking to the NASA teams from Kennedy Space Center and Jet Propulsion Laboratory that made it all happen.

Plus, real-time API pricing vs. spot pricing; what’s new with XPO; California DMV warns of ransomware attack on address verification contractor; and COVID, congestion and the container shortage form a “perfect storm.”

They’re joined by special guests Chuck Dovale, deputy program manager of the Launch Services Program, and Omar Baez, senior launch director, NASA Kennedy Space Center; Gregorio Villar, entry, descent and landing operations lead, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory; Omar Singh, founder and president, Surge Transportation; and Jake Schnell, vice president of client solutions at XPO Logistics.

