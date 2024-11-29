Montreal port terminal has first direct call from China

Supply chain issues brought together a Dutch-operated ship chartered by a U.S. forwarder to make a historic call at a Canadian port.

Montreal Gateway Terminals Partnership, a terminal operator at the Port of Montreal, announced its first vessel call originating directly from China.

The heavy-lift vessel Happy Rover arrived in Montreal Nov. 14 under charter agreement with Houston-based forwarder Fracht FWO Inc., MGTP said in a release. The 453-foot ship had departed Taicang, China, on Sept. 29 and transited the Panama Canal on Oct. 29 after calling Busan, Korea. It was operated by Biglift Shipping B.V., a heavy-lift specialist headquartered in Amsterdam.

The call marked the first time in its 50 years that MGTP had received a direct China call.



