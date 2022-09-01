American ShipperNews

New York/New Jersey delays implementation of fee for lingering containers

Photo of Lori Ann LaRocco Lori Ann LaRoccoThursday, September 1, 2022
1 minute read
Container ships are docked at the Port of New York and New Jersey in Elizabeth, N.J., on May 20, 2021. (Photo: The Associated Press)

The Port of New York and New Jersey is not going live with the fee for lingering containers that was set to go into effect Thursday. 

Port officials told American Shipper the unforeseen impact came to light after numerous discussions with the ocean carriers in August. Port officials are speaking with the Federal Maritime Commission Thursday and once the modification is made, the goal is to have the tariff in place for the fourth quarter of this year, with the first invoices to be issued in January.

The invoices would be based on the carrier’s Q4 balance of containers and its efforts to move out empties.

Right now, empty boxes are sitting at the port for around 30 days. The Port of New York and New Jersey has had a container imbalance of over 200,000 since January and the fee was designed to encourage the evacuation of lingering full and empty containers.

Port officials told American Shipper the ocean carriers have been “very engaged and responsive” in the last month. Several ocean carriers have  made commitments to help restore fluidity to the port by actively working on plans to move empties, they said.

According to MarineTraffic, the Port of New York and New Jersey ranked second in the weekly average of waiting TEU capacity on the East Coast with 156,000 twenty-foot equivalent units floating at sea. Savannah, Georgia, had the most as of Monday with 366,000 TEUs; Houston had 143,000 TEUs stacked on anchored vessels.

Photo of Lori Ann LaRocco Lori Ann LaRoccoThursday, September 1, 2022
1 minute read

One Comment

  1. [ JOIN US ]

    I am making 💵$92/hour telecommuting. I never imagined that it was honest to goodsness yet my closest companion is earning 💵 $21 thousand a month by working on the web, that was truly shocking for me, she prescribed me to attempt it. simply give it a shot on the
    copy and open this site .…………>>𝐖­­𝐰­­𝐰­­.𝐖­­𝐨­­𝐫­­𝐤­­𝐒­­𝐢­­𝐭­­𝐞­­𝟐­­𝟒.𝐂­­𝐨­­𝐦

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Photo of Lori Ann LaRocco

Lori Ann LaRocco

Lori Ann LaRocco is senior editor of guests for CNBC business news. She coordinates high profile interviews and special multi-million dollar on-location productions for all shows on the network. Her specialty is in politics, working with titans of industry. LaRocco is the author of: “Trade War: Containers Don’t Lie, Navigating the Bluster” (Marine Money Inc., 2019) “Dynasties of the Sea: The Untold Stories of the Postwar Shipping Pioneers” (Marine Money Inc., 2018), “Opportunity Knocking” (Agate Publishing, 2014), “Dynasties of the Sea: The Ships and Entrepreneurs Who Ushered in the Era of Free Trade” (Marine Money, 2012), and “Thriving in the New Economy: Lessons from Today’s Top Business Minds” (Wiley, 2010).