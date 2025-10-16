Non-Owned Trailers – An Insurance Discussion

A situation:
Motor carrier has a non-owned trailer in their possession that they “just” have –
no written agreement – borrowed is a term that might describe this best. Most
all insurance carriers who specialize in providing Physical Damage insurance to
motor carriers will provide coverage that is commonly named “Non-Owned
Trailer Physical Damage”. Since this is not “standard ISO coverage” the wording
varies between insurance carriers. The policy is set up with special symbols in the
comp/collision coverage listed on the Dec. Then an endorsement will be added
that spells out when coverage applies. A number of carriers will use the wording
“while the non-owned trailer is attached to a covered auto.” The problem with
this wording is the insured might still be responsible for the non-owned trailer,
even when it’s not attached – the trailer is not attached, the motor carrier still has
the unit – has not returned it to the owner. Will the trailer still be considered in
the “insured’s care, custody or control?” Problem is no coverage with the
requirement that the trailer must be “attached.”
Suggestion – Attempt to have carrier change the wording to “in insured’s care,
custody and control”, “while being used in the insured’s business” or “while the
insured is responsible for”. Talk to your insurance carrier about this – change the
wording if possible – attempting to meet the possible responsibility of the insured
for having a non-owned trailer in their possession.
The coverage provided will be primary and not require any written agreement or
other documentation other than the insured has the non-owned trailer in their
possession and they are responsible for it.
Let’s look at the owner of the non-owned trailer exposure – Damage to the trailer
– It still would be covered under the owner’s Physical Damage coverage if the
owner has Physical Damage on the trailer – The coverage of the motor carrier
who has “borrowed” the trailer would be primary and the owner excess. If the
owner’s coverage had to pay because the borrower had no coverage, then their
insurance carrier could seek reimbursement from the borrower. If no coverage
then the owner could seek payment from the borrower.
Liability concern – Because of the accident, the owner of the trailer was also
sued, as well as the motor carrier using the trailer.
The user’s policy will respond. If the symbol is “any auto” then the user’s policy
will respond on a primary basis and the owner of the non-owned trailer is an
insured on the user’s policy. However, if the liability symbol “Specifically
Described ‘Autos’” then the wording will define the non-owned trailer to be a
“covered auto” even if not described “while attached to any power unit described
in Item Three.” This brings up again the problem of possible no Liability coverage
when not attached. So how can coverage be expanded – By adding the coverage
symbol Hired “auto” only for Liability and Physical Damage. This then defines as a
covered auto “those ‘autos’ you lease, hire, rent or borrow.” No requirement for
the trailer to be attached, as well as written agreements.
Could the owner of the non-owned trailer be named in a suit? Yes, particularly if
there is a lot of damage. The owner will get primary protection on the borrower’s
policy, and if the claim gets settled within the limits the borrower’s carrier is
obligated to get releases for all who qualify as an insured. If there are not enough
limits, then the owner’s policy would be brought into the claim. Again, depends
on the symbols for coverage on the owner’s policy. If the trailer is a covered auto,
then the owner’s policy will respond to protect the owner, if the MCCF edition
date is 12/23 if it is an older policy then the owner would also protect the
borrower and its driver in excess of the coverage on the borrower’s policy.
This is not always understood, the borrower would be considered a “permissive”
user under the owner’s coverage. Yes, excess, but coverage is still there. Our
MCIEF Honorary member and legal expert, Rob Moseley, has often said if you
loan your trailer to another motor carrier, you are loaning them your insurance.
ISO revision of the MCCF date 12/23 changed the who is an insured provision
remove coverage to borrower, now only providing coverage to the owner.
In discussing the matter with your insured, encourage them not to let another
motor carrier use their trailer. If their “practice” is to furnish trailers to motor
carriers, have them set up a separate legal entity that is a leasing company. Then
lease the trailer to the motor carrier even for a dollar. This would then provide
protection to the owner who is now the lessor of the trailer because they are now
a leasing company and subject to the Graves Amendment, which is a federal law
that says a lessor cannot be liable for the actions of a lessee (the motor carrier
using the trailer). It also would limit the exposure under the MCS90, which
addresses responsibility to motor carriers, not leasing companies. Refer your
insureds to one of our contributing attorneys like J. Taylor or Rob Moseley.
Review
Coverage using “Non-Owned Trailer Physical Damage” symbol making request
“specifically described” for motor carrier use of a non-owned trailer has the
limitation that the non-owned trailer must be attached. This requirement can be
addressed by using a “hired auto only” symbol for Liability and Physical Damage
coverage. This would expand coverage even when the non-owned trailer was not
attached. The coverage would not require a written lease and would still be
primary. The basic difference in Physical Damage for “non-owned trailers” vs
“hired auto only” – “hired auto only” provides Physical Damage coverage to a
tractor as well as a trailer. Tractors have “high” value exposure so some
companies are unwilling to provide these higher limits.
Coverage discussion – Trailer Interchange coverage
History – before the Motor Carrier Act of 1980 deregulating the motor carrier
regulation and making it easier to obtain authority, the motor carrier authority
was limited by commodities and routes. This made it necessary for motor carriers
to “share” authority by use of interline agreements and trip leases with other
motor carriers. In the interline agreements, the two motor carriers decide who
would be responsible for the trailer in each other’s possession. (This was to save
the time from unloading the trailer.) The option – the motor carrier who has non
owned trailer would be the person, under the written interline agreement, who
would be responsible for the trailer, or the owner of the trailer would still be
responsible for the trailer, even when in possession of another motor carrier
under the interline agreement.
ISO has provisions in the standard policy or endorsements to address the
responsibilities in these agreements.
If the motor carrier has the non-owned trailer under a written agreement and is
responsible for the trailer, they are provided coverage when using the Motor
Carrier Coverage form symbol 69 “trailer in your possession under a written
trailer or equipment interchange agreement” or by adding endorsement
CA23981013 “Trailer Interchange Coverage” to a Basic Auto Coverage form.
Consideration –
Must be a written agreement
Legal Liability Coverage
Definition of “’trailer’ includes a semitrailer or dolly used to convert a semitrailer
into a trailer. But for Trailer Interchange coverage only, ‘trailer’ also includes a
container.”
Key part of the definition is only in Trailer Interchange coverage is a container
considered a trailer. So if the motor carriers have Intermodal operations and are
hauling containers (carrying compartments without wheels) then Trailer
Interchange coverage will meet the bailee liability for having these containers in
their possession and in their operation there would be a written agreement.
What is the difference between Non-Owned Trailer (Hired Auto) Physical Damage
coverage and Trailer Interchange? Trailer Interchange is a legal liability coverage
and would address the motor carrier for their bailee requirement under a written
agreement for damage to a non-owned trailer (trailer including container). Non
Owned Trailer Physical Damage would provide protection for the motor carrier
having a non-owned trailer in their possession (not containers, just trailers)
without a written agreement, but watch the wording requiring the trailer to be
attached to a covered power unit. If using wording “responsible for”, “used in
your business”, “while in care, custody and control” then would match trailer
interchange coverage except for coverage for containers.
If Hired Auto Physical Damage, then coverage would be provided without a
written agreement on a direct basis and while motor carrier has trailer in their
possession.
Bottom Line:
All motor carriers need Non-Owned Trailer Physical Damage with possible
wording not requiring trailer to be attached.
This would address those responsible for having a non-owned trailer in their
possession whether a written agreement or not (again without the attached
requirement – if Hired Auto is provided then no problem).
But if hauling containers then Trailer Interchange coverage is required to address
responsibility for the container.
If motor carrier is an Intermodal operation, they need Trailer Interchange. If
motor carrier hauls for shipper or other motor carrier who furnishes trailer to
them, then possibly use Non-Owned Trailer Physical Damage or Hired Auto
without an “attached to power unit” requirement. If can’t get that then review
the agreement and see if it is a “true” Trailer Interchange agreement and provide
Trailer Interchange coverage.
If you are familiar with the Motor Carrier Coverage form symbols you know there
is a symbol “70” – your trailer in the possession of anyone else under a written
Trailer Interchange agreement – This “buys” back exclusion B-2-A – “any covered
‘auto’” while in anyone else’s possession under a written “trailer” interchange
agreement.
Frankly, I don’t know a motor carrier who lets someone use their trailer under a
written agreement and still provides direct coverage.
I often get asked -What is Trailer Interchange coverage? – What is Non-Owned
Trailer Physical Damage coverage? – and often – My motor carrier let someone
else use their trailer and an accident happened. My insured is named in the suit
and I am told the policy would provide coverage to the person who they let have
the trailer. They don’t like it when I say “That’s right.”