Non-Owned Trailers – An Insurance Discussion

A situation:

Motor carrier has a non-owned trailer in their possession that they “just” have –

no written agreement – borrowed is a term that might describe this best. Most

all insurance carriers who specialize in providing Physical Damage insurance to

motor carriers will provide coverage that is commonly named “Non-Owned

Trailer Physical Damage”. Since this is not “standard ISO coverage” the wording

varies between insurance carriers. The policy is set up with special symbols in the

comp/collision coverage listed on the Dec. Then an endorsement will be added

that spells out when coverage applies. A number of carriers will use the wording

“while the non-owned trailer is attached to a covered auto.” The problem with

this wording is the insured might still be responsible for the non-owned trailer,

even when it’s not attached – the trailer is not attached, the motor carrier still has

the unit – has not returned it to the owner. Will the trailer still be considered in

the “insured’s care, custody or control?” Problem is no coverage with the

requirement that the trailer must be “attached.”

Suggestion – Attempt to have carrier change the wording to “in insured’s care,

custody and control”, “while being used in the insured’s business” or “while the

insured is responsible for”. Talk to your insurance carrier about this – change the

wording if possible – attempting to meet the possible responsibility of the insured

for having a non-owned trailer in their possession.

The coverage provided will be primary and not require any written agreement or

other documentation other than the insured has the non-owned trailer in their

possession and they are responsible for it.

Let’s look at the owner of the non-owned trailer exposure – Damage to the trailer

– It still would be covered under the owner’s Physical Damage coverage if the

owner has Physical Damage on the trailer – The coverage of the motor carrier

who has “borrowed” the trailer would be primary and the owner excess. If the

owner’s coverage had to pay because the borrower had no coverage, then their

insurance carrier could seek reimbursement from the borrower. If no coverage

then the owner could seek payment from the borrower.

Liability concern – Because of the accident, the owner of the trailer was also

sued, as well as the motor carrier using the trailer.

The user’s policy will respond. If the symbol is “any auto” then the user’s policy

will respond on a primary basis and the owner of the non-owned trailer is an

insured on the user’s policy. However, if the liability symbol “Specifically

Described ‘Autos’” then the wording will define the non-owned trailer to be a

“covered auto” even if not described “while attached to any power unit described

in Item Three.” This brings up again the problem of possible no Liability coverage

when not attached. So how can coverage be expanded – By adding the coverage

symbol Hired “auto” only for Liability and Physical Damage. This then defines as a

covered auto “those ‘autos’ you lease, hire, rent or borrow.” No requirement for

the trailer to be attached, as well as written agreements.

Could the owner of the non-owned trailer be named in a suit? Yes, particularly if

there is a lot of damage. The owner will get primary protection on the borrower’s

policy, and if the claim gets settled within the limits the borrower’s carrier is

obligated to get releases for all who qualify as an insured. If there are not enough

limits, then the owner’s policy would be brought into the claim. Again, depends

on the symbols for coverage on the owner’s policy. If the trailer is a covered auto,

then the owner’s policy will respond to protect the owner, if the MCCF edition

date is 12/23 if it is an older policy then the owner would also protect the

borrower and its driver in excess of the coverage on the borrower’s policy.

This is not always understood, the borrower would be considered a “permissive”

user under the owner’s coverage. Yes, excess, but coverage is still there. Our

MCIEF Honorary member and legal expert, Rob Moseley, has often said if you

loan your trailer to another motor carrier, you are loaning them your insurance.

ISO revision of the MCCF date 12/23 changed the who is an insured provision

remove coverage to borrower, now only providing coverage to the owner.

In discussing the matter with your insured, encourage them not to let another

motor carrier use their trailer. If their “practice” is to furnish trailers to motor

carriers, have them set up a separate legal entity that is a leasing company. Then

lease the trailer to the motor carrier even for a dollar. This would then provide

protection to the owner who is now the lessor of the trailer because they are now

a leasing company and subject to the Graves Amendment, which is a federal law

that says a lessor cannot be liable for the actions of a lessee (the motor carrier

using the trailer). It also would limit the exposure under the MCS90, which

addresses responsibility to motor carriers, not leasing companies. Refer your

insureds to one of our contributing attorneys like J. Taylor or Rob Moseley.

Review

Coverage using “Non-Owned Trailer Physical Damage” symbol making request

“specifically described” for motor carrier use of a non-owned trailer has the

limitation that the non-owned trailer must be attached. This requirement can be

addressed by using a “hired auto only” symbol for Liability and Physical Damage

coverage. This would expand coverage even when the non-owned trailer was not

attached. The coverage would not require a written lease and would still be

primary. The basic difference in Physical Damage for “non-owned trailers” vs

“hired auto only” – “hired auto only” provides Physical Damage coverage to a

tractor as well as a trailer. Tractors have “high” value exposure so some

companies are unwilling to provide these higher limits.

Coverage discussion – Trailer Interchange coverage

History – before the Motor Carrier Act of 1980 deregulating the motor carrier

regulation and making it easier to obtain authority, the motor carrier authority

was limited by commodities and routes. This made it necessary for motor carriers

to “share” authority by use of interline agreements and trip leases with other

motor carriers. In the interline agreements, the two motor carriers decide who

would be responsible for the trailer in each other’s possession. (This was to save

the time from unloading the trailer.) The option – the motor carrier who has non

owned trailer would be the person, under the written interline agreement, who

would be responsible for the trailer, or the owner of the trailer would still be

responsible for the trailer, even when in possession of another motor carrier

under the interline agreement.

ISO has provisions in the standard policy or endorsements to address the

responsibilities in these agreements.

If the motor carrier has the non-owned trailer under a written agreement and is

responsible for the trailer, they are provided coverage when using the Motor

Carrier Coverage form symbol 69 “trailer in your possession under a written

trailer or equipment interchange agreement” or by adding endorsement

CA23981013 “Trailer Interchange Coverage” to a Basic Auto Coverage form.

Consideration –

Must be a written agreement

Legal Liability Coverage

Definition of “’trailer’ includes a semitrailer or dolly used to convert a semitrailer

into a trailer. But for Trailer Interchange coverage only, ‘trailer’ also includes a

container.”

Key part of the definition is only in Trailer Interchange coverage is a container

considered a trailer. So if the motor carriers have Intermodal operations and are

hauling containers (carrying compartments without wheels) then Trailer

Interchange coverage will meet the bailee liability for having these containers in

their possession and in their operation there would be a written agreement.

What is the difference between Non-Owned Trailer (Hired Auto) Physical Damage

coverage and Trailer Interchange? Trailer Interchange is a legal liability coverage

and would address the motor carrier for their bailee requirement under a written

agreement for damage to a non-owned trailer (trailer including container). Non

Owned Trailer Physical Damage would provide protection for the motor carrier

having a non-owned trailer in their possession (not containers, just trailers)

without a written agreement, but watch the wording requiring the trailer to be

attached to a covered power unit. If using wording “responsible for”, “used in

your business”, “while in care, custody and control” then would match trailer

interchange coverage except for coverage for containers.

If Hired Auto Physical Damage, then coverage would be provided without a

written agreement on a direct basis and while motor carrier has trailer in their

possession.