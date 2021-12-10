  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
BusinessFinanceNewsTop StoriesTrucking

Nuvocargo raises $20.5M to boost trade between US and Mexico

Latest funding round raises the digital logistics platform’s valuation to $180M

Photo of Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyFriday, December 10, 2021
2 minutes read
Nuvocargo will use the funds to continue expanding its solutions while also developing new products such as financing solutions for carriers in its digital marketplace. (Photo: FreightWaves)

Cross-border startup Nuvocargo announced Friday that it has raised $20.5 million in a funding round led by Tiger Global Management.

Deepak Chhugani, Nuvocargo’s founder and CEO, said the company didn’t need the capital since it still had most of the $12 million it raised in a series A round in April.

“Tiger showed real conviction and moved fast with their term sheet even though we were not raising,” Chhugani said in a statement. “We deeply respect their approach to investing and it was a great experience.”

New York-based Nuvocargo is a digital logistics platform for cross-border trade between the U.S. and Mexico. The company offers an all-in-one services platform, including freight forwarding, customs brokerage, cargo insurance and trade financing, in a user-friendly app. 

Supply chains globally are undergoing immense stress and there is an opportunity to build startups to improve cross-border trade, said John Curtius, a partner at New York-based Tiger Global Management.

“We’re really ramping up our investment pace in Latin America and in logistics and supply chain,” Curtis said. “We seek to back the category leaders in every space we invest in, and that’s what we saw in Nuvocargo for the trade corridor between the United States and Latin America.” 

Watch: Teclo Garcia discusses the importance of cross-border trade with Mexico from Laredo, Texas.

Other participants in the latest funding round include The Flexport Fund, the COO of Mexico-based startup Kavak and existing investors QED Investors and NFX. The capital brings Nuvocargo’s total funding to $37.8 million since its launch in 2019.

Nuvocargo will use the funds to continue expanding its solutions while also developing new products.

The latest round valued Nuvocargo at $180 million, more than double the $70 million it was valued at eight months ago.

The port of entry in Laredo, Texas, is one of the busiest commercial border crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border. Laredo’s outbound tender volume index (OTVI.LRD) — a measure of shipper requests for truckload capacity — is up more than 35% since Dec. 1.

To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR, click here.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

More articles by Noi Mahoney

Cargo theft up as thieves take advantage of increased traffic

New customs requirements for Mexico shipments begin Dec. 1

Could the Austin-San Antonio corridor be the next Freight Alley?

Tags
Photo of Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyFriday, December 10, 2021
2 minutes read
Photo of Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1999. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as journalist, working for newspapers in Florida, Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com

One Comment

  1. I am making 💵 $200 to 💵$300per hour doing online work from home. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. if you interested…Go to this link, fill out a basic online form and hit submit at,Home Profit System And Follow The instructions as Home Profit System And Set Up your Account.. GOOD LUCK★★
    ↓↓↓↓THIS WEBSITE↓↓↓↓>>>>>>HERE☛ http://Www.PAYCASH1.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

To continue reading, please log into your FreightWaves account below

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.