  • ITVI.USA
    15,423.620
    115.100
    0.8%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.310
    -0.550
    -2.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,403.810
    105.620
    0.7%
  • TLT.USA
    2.690
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.990
    -0.170
    -5.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.530
    0.090
    6.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.790
    -0.030
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.140
    -0.020
    -0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.270
    -0.130
    -3.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,423.620
    115.100
    0.8%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.310
    -0.550
    -2.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,403.810
    105.620
    0.7%
  • TLT.USA
    2.690
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.990
    -0.170
    -5.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.530
    0.090
    6.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.790
    -0.030
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.140
    -0.020
    -0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.270
    -0.130
    -3.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
FreightWaves LIVE: Events PodcastSustainability

NZCS chat recap: Pushing sustainability initiatives through procurement strategies

Anheuser-Busch exec outlines objectives for 2025

Mark Solomon Mark SolomonThursday, April 22, 2021
0 28 1 minute read

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Net-Zero Carbon Summit.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How to match Anheuser-Busch’s transportation procurement strategies with the company’s sustainability initiatives

DETAILS: Anheuser-Busch has set ambitious sustainability objectives for 2025, and its transportation procurement strategy will be a critical factor in hitting those objectives.

SPEAKER: Angie Slaughter, vice president of sustainability and transportation procurement, Anheuser-Busch

BIO: Slaughter is a 24-year company veteran, coming up through Anheuser-Busch’s operating ranks. 

KEY QUOTES FROM SLAUGHTER:

“Set goals and get leadership support.”

“It was very important for us to bring in a matrix of people from all matrixes of the organization into the conversations.”

“We’re getting competitors in the same room talking about solutions and talking about innovation together. It’s a little different than normal.”

Tags
Mark Solomon Mark SolomonThursday, April 22, 2021
0 28 1 minute read
Mark Solomon

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc