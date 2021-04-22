NZCS chat recap: Pushing sustainability initiatives through procurement strategies

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Net-Zero Carbon Summit.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How to match Anheuser-Busch’s transportation procurement strategies with the company’s sustainability initiatives

DETAILS: Anheuser-Busch has set ambitious sustainability objectives for 2025, and its transportation procurement strategy will be a critical factor in hitting those objectives.

SPEAKER: Angie Slaughter, vice president of sustainability and transportation procurement, Anheuser-Busch

BIO: Slaughter is a 24-year company veteran, coming up through Anheuser-Busch’s operating ranks.

KEY QUOTES FROM SLAUGHTER:

“Set goals and get leadership support.”

“It was very important for us to bring in a matrix of people from all matrixes of the organization into the conversations.”

“We’re getting competitors in the same room talking about solutions and talking about innovation together. It’s a little different than normal.”