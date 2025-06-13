Oil prices surge on reports of possible Israeli strike against Iran

Oil prices climbed sharply on Thursday evening following reports suggesting a possible Israeli military action against Iran. The potential for escalating conflict in the Middle East has heightened concerns over disruptions to global crude supply, fueling market volatility.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose by more than 3%, briefly trading above $72 per barrel in early market activity.

The surge comes amid unconfirmed reports that Israel may have launched a strike targeting Iranian nuclear facilities. Market participants have reacted swiftly to the geopolitical tension, fearing that an escalation could impact oil flows from the region. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for approximately one-fifth of global oil supply, remains a focal point of concern should hostilities intensify.



