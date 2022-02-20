Police push to clear Freedom Convoy truckers, supporters from Ottawa

Police continued to make their final push against truck drivers and other protesters who remained in Ottawa, Ontario, on Sunday, three weeks after the Freedom Convoy arrived in the Canadian capital.

The large police operation was ongoing a day after officers in riot gear clashed with protesters as they pushed toward the core of the downtown encampment. Police smashed the windows of a truck as a crowd of protesters yelled “Shame!,” according to videos shared on social media.

Police break windows of truck in front of PMO. pic.twitter.com/TvSUogHfJD — Olivia Stefanovich (@CBCOlivia) February 19, 2022

But truckers have also been leaving in recent days, with the pace increasing Saturday, as they faced the threat of arrest, suspended insurance and frozen bank accounts. Police have suspended 11 Ontario commercial vehicle operator registrations since Friday, and towed 57 vehicles.

Erik Mueller, an owner-operator from Alberta, said he left the protest on Thursday because the carrier he had been bonded to risked losing its insurance.

“I had no choice in leaving because I cannot be responsible for letting a whole company down,” Mueller told FreightWaves.

Police have been taking an increasingly aggressive approach since the operation began Friday to remove the people and vehicles encamped in Ottawa. The Ottawa Police Service accused protesters of assaulting officers. Protesters and supporters, meanwhile, accused the police of using excessive force.

Police have arrested 191 people since Friday, including organizers Chris Barber, Tamara Lich and Pat King. Barber, a Saskatchewan trucker with a large TikTok following, was released on bail on the condition that he leave Ottawa, the CBC reported.

Ottawa police, in response to an inquiry from FreightWaves, declined to disclose how many truck drivers have been arrested.

“There will be a more fulsome update in the coming days,” the Ottawa Police Service wrote in email.

Concerns over enhanced police powers targeting trucking

The police operation came after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked Canada’s Emergencies Act in response to protests in Ottawa and blockades of multiple border crossings. By invoking the act, Trudeau has given police enhanced powers, including the ability to freeze bank accounts and compel tow-truck operators into service.

Mike Millian, president of Private Motor Truck Council of Canada, which represents private and dedicated fleets, said he supported the federal government taking a hard line on the protests but had concerns about how financial measures will be used.

“If it’s an owner-operator who is there [at the protests] or the company has four trucks and all four trucks are there, fine, but our concern is that you start freezing corporate assets without knowing if the corporation is supporting the protest,” Millian told FreightWaves ahead of the police operation in Ottawa.

Millian said he was also worried about tow operators being forced to remove trucks, citing threats some companies had received from protest supporters.

On Saturday, lawmakers in Canada’s House of Commons were continuing to debate whether to approve Trudeau’s use of the act.

Trudeau and officials in his government have maintained that extraordinary step was necessary to end the protests and blockades. Officials pointed to the millions of dollars of trade disrupted by the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge and other crossings, disruption of life in Ottawa and the arrest of suspects involved in the protest at the border in Coutts, Alberta, accused of plotting to kill a police officer.

“We have taken the decision very carefully and very thoughtfully,” Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said.

Conservative lawmakers have come out against the measure, calling it unnecessary and an attempt by Trudeau to consolidate power.

“​​There are no more blockades at any borders. Invoking the Emergencies Act is a power grab by the Trudeau government,” Candice Bergen, leader of the Conservative Party, said in a tweet.

Trucker: ‘I’m tired. I’m really angry. I’m disappointed’

The Freedom Convoy began in late January, originally in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers. It quickly grew as a challenge to multiple public health measures in response to the pandemic.

Mueller, who was on his way back home to Alberta, said he was upset about the government and police actions against the protests.

“I’m tired. I’m really angry. I’m disappointed. But we also started something,“ he said.

Read more

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Nate Tabak.