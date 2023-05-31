Port of Corpus Christi names interim CEO after Strawbridge exits

Port of Corpus Christi commissioners have appointed Kent Britton as interim CEO, replacing Sean Strawbridge, who stepped down May 16.

Britton, the port’s chief financial officer, will lead the South Texas port until a permanent replacement is hired, according to a news release.

Kent Britton

“As interim CEO, my plan is to support my team at the [port] in advancing projects and commercial missions to best serve our customers and community stakeholders,” Britton said in the release. “From my post as CFO, I have worked closely with our executive leadership team and the port’s commissioners to foster a thriving port authority committed to reinvesting in its surrounding communities.”

The seven-member port commission approved Britton’s appointment in a unanimous vote Tuesday.

Prior to joining the Port of Corpus Christi in 2017, Britton worked as CFO for the Sherwin Alumina Co. His career spans more than 30 years in accounting and finance, including executive roles at Alcoa and Blackbaud Inc. Britton was promoted to CFO at the Port of Corpus Christi in 2019.

Britton’s appointment comes after Strawbridge announced he was resigning during the commission’s May 16 meeting. Strawbridge’s tenure as CEO was marked by considerable growth at the port, but he recently faced criticism over travel and food and drink expenditures.





The Port of Corpus Christi has been in operation since 1926 and is the nation’s largest energy export gateway and one of the largest seaports in total waterway tonnage. Corpus Christi is on the Gulf of Mexico, about 130 miles southeast of San Antonio.

The port’s commissioners on Tuesday also announced Shey-Harding Associates will launch a nationwide search for a full-time CEO.

Watch: Spot rate forecast predicts summer doldrums.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

More articles by Noi Mahoney

Canadian Pacific Kansas City expands Mexico intermodal reefer service

Borderlands: Laredo remains nation’s No. 1 gateway for international trade