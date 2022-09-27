Prologis promotes pair to president, vice chairman 

Logistics real estate giant Prologis Inc. said Tuesday that it has named Dan Letter, the company’s global head of deployment, as its next president and that Gene Reilly, the chief investment officer, will take on the newly created role of vice chairman.

Letter, who has been with Prologis (NYSE: PLD) since 2004, will be responsible for the company’s vast global real estate operations and its capital deployment activities. Reilly, who joined Prologis in 2003, will become senior adviser to Hamid R. Moghadam, the company’s co-founder and CEO.

The changes will take effect Jan. 1, the San Francisco-based company said. Letter and Reilly will report to Moghadam.

Prologis currently does not have a president and hasn’t for a number of years.

Prologis owns or has investments in 1 billion square feet of logistics warehouse properties. It operates in 19 countries on four continents.

(Prologis Ventures is an investor in FreightWaves)