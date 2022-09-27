SONAR Demo | SONAR Login | Customer Support
Prologis promotes pair to president, vice chairman 

Deployment chief Dan Letter and CIO Gene Reilly moving to new roles

Gene Reilly (l) and Dan Letter (Photo: Prologis)

Logistics real estate giant Prologis Inc. said Tuesday that it has named Dan Letter, the company’s global head of deployment, as its next president and that Gene Reilly, the chief investment officer, will take on the newly created role of vice chairman.

Letter, who has been with Prologis (NYSE: PLD) since 2004, will be responsible for the company’s vast global real estate operations and its capital deployment activities. Reilly, who joined Prologis in 2003, will become senior adviser to Hamid R. Moghadam, the company’s co-founder and CEO.

The changes will take effect Jan. 1, the San Francisco-based company said. Letter and Reilly will report to Moghadam.

Prologis currently does not have a president and hasn’t for a number of years.

Prologis owns or has investments in 1 billion square feet of logistics warehouse properties. It operates in 19 countries on four continents. 

(Prologis Ventures is an investor in FreightWaves)

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.