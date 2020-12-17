Qantas Freight renews domestic air contract with TNT/FedEx Australia

TNT Australia, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) has signed a new six-year agreement with Qantas Freight, Australia’s largest independent air freight carrier, for domestic freight services in Australia.

The cargo division of Qantas Airways said Thursday it will support FedEx Express moving mining equipment, manufacturing materials, medical supplies and other business-to-business shipments.

Qantas has had a long-standing relationship with both FedEx Express and TNT.

FedEx acquired Netherlands-based TNT Express in May 2016, giving FedEx a greater road network in Europe and a larger global footprint. Last year, Australian FedEx Express and TNT sales teams combined. In 2020, FedEx is integrating TNT Australia’s local ground operations.

The deal comes at a time of very high demand for airfreight service in Australia.

“This agreement will enable FedEx and TNT to continue meeting Australia’s intensifying demand for freight, particularly while passenger aircraft belly space capacity remains constrained due to COVID-19,” Peter Langley, vice president, FedEx Express Australasia, said in a statement.

“We are actively counselling and working with small, medium and large businesses in Australasia to support their growing demand – especially in the wake of accelerated e-commerce and online shopping. Our long-term domestic agreement with Qantas Freight will provide these businesses with reliable access to the best connectivity within Australia and to new international markets,” he said.

Qantas Freight recently added to its fleet the first converted Airbus A321 freighter to help Australia Post with rising e-commerce shipments.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

