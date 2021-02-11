Rail Roundup: OmniTRAX, Union Pacific news briefs

OmniTRAX adds Oklahoma site to its rail development program

Short line operator OmniTRAX is seeking potential customers that would be interested in establishing a facility on the Sand Springs Railway in Sand Springs, Oklahoma.

The location on the Sand Springs Railway is part of OmniTRAX’s rail-ready sites program. The site has about 25 acres near the Sand Springs Railway, which has direct connections with Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) and BNSF (NYSE: BRK).

Sand Springs Railway runs 32 miles between Sand Springs and Tulsa, Oklahoma, and its customers include those that need direct rail service, rail-to-truck and truck-to-rail transloading, bulk transfer-distribution, and inventory management solutions.

“With great infrastructure connecting most of the Midwest in a few days, companies locating in Sand Springs can get their products to market more effectively than most areas of the country. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the city of Sand Springs to help bring jobs and economic growth to the region,” said Ean Johnson, OmniTRAX vice president of industrial development.

OmniTRAX also has rail-ready sites in Georgia, Illinois, Texas and Ohio, among other locations.

In a statement, Sand Springs Mayor Jim Spoon said, “Sand Springs is a well-connected transportation hub with a very stable workforce and local government, plus rising demographics. We’ve had an excellent relationship with OmniTRAX since they acquired the Sand Springs Railway more than six years ago, and their Rail-Ready Sites program will certainly help attract a new corporate partner to Sand Springs that relies on rail service.”

Environmental advisory group approves Union Pacific’s GHG reduction goals

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has approved Union Pacific’s (UP) plans to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

UP plans to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions from its operations by 26% by 2030, using 2018 as a baseline.

“As the world seeks to improve environmental sustainability, it’s critical for businesses to take action,” UP President and CEO Lance Fritz said in a release. “Although we move freight in an environmentally responsible way, we will not be complacent about our operations’ impact. We’re proud to solidify our commitment through actions that also will enable our customers to reduce their carbon footprint and protect the environment.”

According to UP, SBTi independently assesses corporate emissions reduction targets in line with Paris Agreement goals of limiting global warming to below 2 C above pre-industrial levels.

Other Class I railroads that have set targets per SBTi include Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU), CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) and CN (NYSE: CNI).

