Rail workers union rejects labor contract, renewing strike possibility
Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division votes against deal with freight railroads
Members of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division (BMWED) rejected a labor contract with the freight railroads on Monday, sending the two sides back to the bargaining table and resetting the countdown to a potential work stoppage.
More than 56% of BMWED membership voted against ratification of the tentative national agreement reached with the Class I freight railroads on Sept. 11. The deal included a 24% wage increase, $5,000 bonuses and an additional paid day off.
BMWED represents about 26,000 workers who build and maintain the tracks, bridges, buildings and other structures on railroads across the country, according to its website.
“The result of the vote indicates there is a lot of work to do to establish goodwill and improve the morale that has been broken by the railroads’ executives and Wall Street hedge fund managers,” BMWED President Tony D. Cardwell said in a statement. “I trust that railroad management understands that sentiment as well. Railroaders are discouraged and upset with working conditions and compensation and hold their employer in low regard.”
BMWED will go back to the bargaining table for additional negotiations with the railroads. If a deal cannot be negotiated, BMWED could go on strike after Nov. 14.
A new labor deal for union members has been in the works since January 2020, but negotiations with the railroads failed to progress. A federal mediation board took up the negotiations but released the parties from those efforts earlier this summer.
Two of the largest labor unions — those representing locomotive engineers and train conductors — were the last to reach a tentative agreement with the railroads. Their agreement averted a rail strike that could have begun as early as Sept. 16.
So far, only four of the 12 unions have ratified the national agreement with the railroads: the American Train Dispatchers Association, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the Transportation Communications Union and the the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen.
As a former USPS CDL-A tractor trailer driver and proud union member I’m glad to see the working people who generate the profits for those who sign papers and take so-called “risks” with their checkbooks (that’s absolutely UNTRUE with these behemoths) stand up against the owner/stock holder class and demand their fair share (i.e. the MAJORITY) of the profits generated as a result of their ACTUAL risk taking, labor, loss of health, shorter life fe expectancy etc!
More and more workers have begun to wake to the idea that it is THEY who control the economy and not the SC*****S who “risk” capital!
Labor is KING: In a modern civilized society it’s time that the government/taxpayer funded corporate welfare for the ruling class start to be displaced by those who have for decades been asked to endure rugged individualism and become poorer each decade as a result in comparison to and a direct result of the elites who have for too long rigged the economy to screw the poor and transfer the collective potential wealth of poor workers to a finite few.
Stand strong brothers and sisters. Labor is KING!
You know the government and the union we all could do without. You mesn a 24% wage increase, sn extra day off , $5000 in bonuses and thats not enough?? So its you people why our merchandise is shorted. Thats America for you though. Yes im white born in texas raised in texas and ready for round 2 of south against north. You got to many days off now as it is. Ill cross that picket line Hope you all loose your damn jobs. Every stinking one of you. Lazy ass mfz’s. Union, still the worst thing since the beginning. Bet yall stay u ass out of Texas. Every time yall strike yalls bank accounts should be froze
No. my friend you have fallen victim to propaganda used by the elites for decades to transfer the potential wealth of the poor and middle class workers of the US to a finite few that control capital and use influence peddling in DC to ensure that the rich get richer and the middle class gets poorer each decade. the ability for the middle class to thrive while it has grown over the last four decades has remained constant in comparison to the growth of the finite few.
it is an absolute falsehood that labor who has been underpaid for decades and is still being underpaid has anything to do with what the price in the stores that you pay is.
that is pure propaganda started by the chamber of commerce almost 5 decades ago and taken up by both the left and the right the ruling class and the elites making more and more money is why you feel the pinch in your wallet when you go to the store it has nothing to do with how much I make it has how much money the rich take from the economy and literally impound and segregate that money from the economy as they don’t put it back.
I suppose you also think that the f proven falsehood of trickle down economics is somehow true?. well it’s not my friend the rich get richer and they keep that money for themselves there’s only so many houses and so many cars they can buy and then that money stays segregated away from the general population it does not trickle down to you or me and low tax rates from the government have contributed to this as the rich get richer and don’t pay their workers more at the same rate that their wealth is increasing then the disparity begins to be felt by all those who are not rich.
real wages had they kept pace with the increase in wealth of the elites since 1970 are thereabouts would have resulted in a minimum wage of about 20 to $24 per hour currently.
I am a single parent that lives in a large city and I earned 87,000 last year and I was able with just a small apartment a single car and no extravagances no vacations I was just able to save about $2,000 over the entire year in my case is considered a good one almost half the American population cannot afford a $500 emergency they don’t have the money.
so as the rich take larger and larger profit margins and are taxed at a lower and lower rate are deficit grows prices increase and real wages for workers remain stagnant and while there has been a rise in actual dollars over the last 3 years for pay when compared to the wealth increase of those that pay the workers it is far far in arrears.
real wages that is the percentage of your pay that you’re spending to live has decreased over the last year but due to inflation actual dollars have increased that as a result of too low taxes weak labor laws and the inability for labor to share in the profits that they generate taking the actual risks against life and limb sweat blood and tears in reality those who write checks do not face death nor sweat when they take a so-called risk.
and let me educate you a little bit more about taxes in the 1950s when the upper tax rate on corporations was over 90% do you think that America’s corporations would just pay 90% of their profits to the government? of course not! what they would do is they would reinvest those profits into their company so they didn’t have to pay taxes on those profits and guess where a lot of that reinvestment went? it went to higher wages better health plans better fringe benefits perks defined retirement plans remember when you went to work for GM or a steel company in the 50s and early 60s right up into the start of the ’70s and if you stayed with that company 30 or 35 years there was a defined retirement benefit plan that my friend was a result of high taxes the government didn’t want to take 90% of what these corporations made they wanted these corporations to reinvest in their companies and the workers that made the profits for those companies higher taxes led to better living for everyone not just the elites and when those corporate tax rates were lowered to absurdly low levels starting in the beginning of the ’70s the only people that benefited were the elites that had been complaining for years that they weren’t able to make more money from the companies that they ran and own stock in they didn’t take any of the risk they didn’t do any of the work they just wrote a check so what you’re saying is absolutely not true.
in Sweden did you know there is no minimum wage? yet the average fast food worker at McDonald’s as an example earns about $25 per hour maybe 26 or 27 depending plus they have access to a national health plan for a reasonable small amount each month that allows them to leave and go to other employers should they wish to do so without any impact to their families well-being or health and did you know because there’s no minimum wage why their wages are so high? well I don’t think you do so I’ll tell you their wages are so high because Sweden has a law that requires all employees to be a member of a collective bargaining syndicate otherwise known as a union before they can get a job and these unions negotiate with the owners of the companies in order to establish wages vacations working conditions etc it’s very capitalism-based the companies are run the way they want to be run and the workers are able to use their collection of combined power to negotiate better wages for them what could be more capitalism based? nothing I think your idea and the idea of many in the west idea of capitalism is oh if I write the check people should work for me like slaves and if I give them something they should be grateful for it well no that’s not how that works in a modern civilized world.
have you been to sweden? I have. a Big Mac might cost a dollar more maybe $2 more than it does in America but I know the person serving that Big Mac to me is able to work that job and pay their bills while she goes to college and furthers herself and contributes back to the economy and guess what the owners of McDonald’s aren’t going out of business because they have to pay 26 bucks an hour for their workers are they? no they are not they’re doing just fine they’re just taking a smaller percentage of the profits instead of being greedy corporate Communists like we have here in America who are worse than any socialist could ever be they insist upon having it all including slave labor with no benefits are outrageously awful and expensive benefits you my friend are living in the dark ages.
The price of labor should be set by the market. When a third party arbitrarily sets the price of labor way above it’s market value, it drives jobs out of the economy. As example, the person above cited $26 as a fair wage for a worker at McDonald’s. Guess what that will get you? More self serve kiosks.
Minimum wage laws hurt the very people they are designed to help by creating incentive for the business owner to automate away jobs.
With the DOJ being weaponized to arrest 87-year old women for peacefully protesting and praying outside of an abortion clinic, that north vs. south thing is coming faster that you might think. This government has crossed over the line and has become tyrannical.