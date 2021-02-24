GSCW chat recap: Redwood Logistics’ Eric Rempel and Mike Reed

This fireside chat recap is from Day 3 of FreightWaves Global Supply Chain Week. Day 3 focuses on food and consumer packaged goods.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Bridging the gap between freight and technology

DETAILS: With consumer demand at an all-time high and supply scarce, shippers need more dynamic, cost-effective tools and methods to carry out their transportation strategy.

SPEAKERS: Eric Rempel, chief innovation officer at Redwood Logistics, and Mike Reed, chief product officer at Redwood Logistics

BIO: As chief innovation officer, Rempel has played a vital role in the creation of Redwood’s flagship products, including its proprietary transportation management system. Reed’s responsibilities include driving advances in the company’s services, technology solutions and partner commercialization strategy.

KEY QUOTES

“I think that everyone talks about what Amazon did with the smartphone; people expect things right away, they expect to install an app and everything to just work, but it doesn’t really work that easily in our industry.” — Rempel “With better connectivity and better focus around business rules, you can get a lot more value out of the systems you already bought by making them talk in real time so that you can respond to a fast-moving logistics world.” — Rempel “The shipment life cycle, from start to finish it’s all those different components within there. The lack of connectivity just leads to manual processes at the end of the day, and more cost, more time it takes to do that specific function, or you’re cutting corners, you’re running static rate tables versus real-time, dynamic rates.” — Reed

