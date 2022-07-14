Refrigerated carriers combine as KLLM acquires Quest Global

KLLM Transport Services, one of the nation’s largest temperature-controlled carriers, announced the acquisition of Quest Global on Thursday.

Based in Cartersville, Georgia, Quest Global provides refrigerated truckload services to a client list that includes “many Fortune 500 companies.” The carrier specializes in expedited transportation with coast-to-coast coverage utilizing driver teams.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“The acquisition of Quest Global Inc. will enhance KLLM’s premium service offerings now with expedited, temperature-controlled shipping nationwide,” Jim Richards, KLLM CEO, said in a news release. “Their culture and values are a great fit with our family of companies, and we’re thrilled to have them as part of the KLLM family.”

Quest Global will rebrand as KLLM Expedited Services and will continue to operate from its current headquarters.

The deal complements Jackson, Mississippi-based KLLM’s reefer offering, which includes over-the-road, regional and dedicated hauling in the contiguous 48 states and Mexico.

The 60-year-old company also provides intermodal and other logistics services. Its portfolio includes less-than-truckload provider Frozen Food Express, as well as time-sensitive, refrigerated delivery company Koolshot Expedited.

“Building Quest Global Inc. has been my life’s work, and I could not have found a better home than KLLM for the Quest family,” CEO Jason Dickerson said. “As a family-oriented company, my goal was to find the best home for our people for years to come, and I look forward to being part of the team to ensure a smooth transition.”

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes J.B. Hunt (No. 4), KLLM (No. 47) and Frozen Food Express (No. 90).